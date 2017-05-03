  Advertise on ITWeb         Wed, 03 May, 09:38:41 AM

An MSP guide to selling IT security

Enhance your MSP offering with security services.

http://www.itweb.co.za/logos/solarwinds-logo.gif
Press release issued by SolarWinds
Johannesburg, 3 May 2017

An MSP guide to selling IT security.

An MSP guide to selling IT security.

Take a layered security approach

Savvy and sophisticated MSPs are always looking for ways to add additional value to their offerings and engagement with their customers. By enhancing their capabilities, MSPs are able to differentiate their service, be more proactive, and command higher margins.

download Ebook

An MSP guide to selling IT Security
Issued by SolarWinds
Security is often discussed as one of the most commonly overlooked ways to add value, and ultimately is an exercise in risk management.

One cannot simply sell 'security' as if it was a boxed product or a SKU to order. Instead, an MSP assumes more risk from its end-customers by taking on the responsibility for correctly managing an infrastructure, and in doing so, commands higher profit.

Enjoyed this story? Subscribe to ITWeb's Telecoms newsletter.

Our comments policy does not allow anonymous postings. Read the policy here


Videos

 

 

 

Sponsors Message