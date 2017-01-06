Honda's Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem connects AI, robotics and big data

Honda announced technology collaborations with Visa, DreamWorks Animation and a number of innovative start-ups.

Honda has unveiled its Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem concept at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, connecting the power of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and big data "to transform the mobility experience of the future and improve customers' quality of life".

Featuring a number of prototype and concept technology demonstrations at CES, the Honda concept envisions a future where vehicles will communicate with each other and infrastructure to mitigate traffic congestion and eliminate traffic fatalities, while increasing the productivity of road users and delivering new types of in-vehicle entertainment experiences, the company said in a statement.

Honda says vehicles will create new value by providing services autonomously when not in use by their owners.

Honda has also announced technology collaborations with Visa, DreamWorks Animation and some innovative start-ups through the Honda Developer Studio and Honda Xcelerator open innovation programmes, based out of Honda Silicon Valley Lab.

Supporting its Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem theme, Honda unveiled the Honda NeuV, an electric automated concept car equipped with an AI ‘emotion engine' and automated personal assistant.

The company also revealed the Honda Moto Riding Assist, a concept motorcycle that applies Honda's robotics technology to maintain balance.

"Since our founding, Honda has focused on creating technologies that help people," said Yoshiyuki Matsumoto, president and CEO of Honda R&D.

"Our goal is to showcase a future technology path that results in a redefined mobility experience," Matsumoto said.



