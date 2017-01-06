In this edition of the Worldwide Wrap: Apple removes the New York Times app from its China App Store and BlackBerry users get a reprieve from WhatsApp cut-off

Apple removes New York Times app in China

Apple has removed the New York Times app from its app store in China after a government request.

"We have been informed that the app is in violation of local regulations," said Carolyn Wu, an Apple spokeswoman. "As a result the app must be taken down off the China app store. When this situation changes the app store will once again offer the New York Times app for download in China."

Via: The Guardian

BlackBerry users get reprieve from WhatsApp cut-off

Although WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps available, it will stop working for several users this year.

Early last year, WhatsApp announced it would end support by late 2016 for WhatsApp Messenger on the following mobile platforms: BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40, Nokia Symbian S60, Android 2.1 and Android 2.2, Windows Phone 7, and iPhone 3GS/iOS 6.

Now, in a quiet update, WhatsApp has confirmed it will extend support for BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40, and Nokia Symbian S60 until 30 June 2017.Via: Pocket Lint

Four arrested in beating broadcast on Facebook Live

A young woman who broadcast the beating and racial taunting of a man on Facebook Live has been arrested with three others in connection with the gruesome attack, according to Chicago Police this week.

The disturbing 30-minute video shows a man tied up and his mouth covered, cowering in the corner of a room. It later shows someone cutting into his scalp with a knife, leaving a visibly bald patch.

Via: CNN

Baidu launches digital assistant at CES 2017

Chinese search giant Baidu has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) digital assistant which responds to voice commands using a combination of pictures, text and speech.

Unlike many rivals Xiaoyu Zaijia – or Little Fish, as it is known, is dependent on a touchscreen. It can answer questions, find local services, play music, make video calls and control smart home devices.

Its hardware has been developed by Chinese robotics firm Ainemo but uses Baidu's AI operating system DuerOS.

Via: BBC

Uber drivers eligible for social security contributions: Swiss agency

Uber drivers are employees for which the company must pay social security contributions, a Swiss insurance agency has ruled, dealing a blow to the US ride-hailing platform that says drivers are freelance contractors.

The California-based start-up whose cab service has expanded worldwide stands accused in many countries of bypassing national labour protection standards and shunning collective negotiation with drivers who work on freelance terms.

Via: Channel News Asia

Tesla falls short of its 80 000 delivery goal in 2016

During the start of 2016, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk had touted that his company is steadily increasing production capacity – and will deliver 80 000 vehicles in 2016.

But the company has fallen short of its goal and claims it has been the case due to ‘short-term production challenges starting at the end of October due to its transition towards the integration of full hardware assets for self-driving capabilities.

Via: The tech portal



