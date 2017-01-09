Canada's competition watchdog closes Apple probe

The watchdog launched a probe into Apple's business practices in December 2014 to investigate allegations the company's Canadian unit had used anti-competitive clauses to force domestic operators to sell rival devices at higher prices than they otherwise would have and restricting how they could market and sell iPhones.
"The Bureau did not find evidence to suggest that the Apple terms resulted in a significant effect on competition," the antitrust watchdog said in a statement.
