VMware joins Open-O project

VMware has joined the OPEN-Orchestrator Project (Open-O), an open source project hosted by The Linux Foundation.

Open-O was founded early last year in an effort to guide an open source approach to orchestration for software-defined networking and network functions virtualisation (NFV) work being conducted by networking companies.

It enables operators to significantly improve service agility and velocity to increase revenues, while simultaneously reducing overall costs for greater profitability, says The Linux Foundation. Initial partners included Brocade, China Mobile, China Telecom, DynaTrace, Ericsson, F5 Networks, GigaSpaces, Huawei, Infoblox, Intel, KT, Red Hat, Raisecom, Riverbed and ZTE.

As a platinum member, VMware will participate on the governing board, as well as on the technical steering and marketing committees to help drive the continued wave of innovation in open, standards-based orchestration.

"The Open-O Project is representative of the industry movement towards adoption and production deployment of open standards-based orchestration to enable operators to capitalise on NFV and SDN architecture," says Marc Cohn, executive director, Open-O and vice president, network strategy, The Linux Foundation.

According to Cohn, operators participating in Open-O feature a subscriber base in excess of a billion mobile, residential and business users. "With the addition of leading NFV vendors such as VMware, we believe Open-O will successfully deliver the abstraction needed to deliver complex services over SDN and NFV infrastructures as well as legacy networks."

Implementing NFV requires a robust NFV infrastructure, and the agility provided by the type of comprehensive NFV and multi-cloud orchestration the Open-O Project promises to deliver," says Gabriele Di Piazza, vice president of solutions, Telco NFV Group at VMware.

"Customers will ultimately choose the path that best helps them meet their digital transformation objectives, and by joining Open-O, VMware is extending its position as a major player in defining the evolution and adoption of NFV by telcos and communications service providers."

