Tender Watch: Ready, set, go

It's a New Year and the National Tender Bulletin is brimming with opportunities to get the ICT sector back into the swing of things. The latest edition contains an encouraging number of advertisements and a selection which offers prospects for almost everyone.
Meanwhile, the State Information Technology Agency appears to want to start the year out on the right foot, with its procurement processes at the top of its New Year resolution list. This week sees the agency looking for a service provider to train and certify its employees on procurement processes and policies.
Department of Basic Education
The department requires the provision of an electronic item banking system for assessment and public examinations.
Compulsory briefing: 13 January
Tender no: RFB 1485/ 2016
Information: John Mahlangu (012) 482 2992, e-mail: john.mahlangu@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 26 January
Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services
A service provider is sought to supply an integrated audit and risk software.
Tender no: DTPS/ 03/ 2016/17/ A
Information: Technical: Paul Makgwadi (012) 427 8264, e-mail: pmakgwadi@dtps.gov.za. General: Rosinah Hlahla (012) 427 8029, e-mail: rhlahla@dtps.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 January
Department of Defence
The acquisition and implementation of an IT Infrastructure Turnkey Solution with maintenance and support is sought for the DOD to host the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCAC) Permit System.
Tender no: RFB 1484- 2016
Information: Stephen Khesa (012) 482 2412, e-mail: stephen.khesa@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 23 January
Department of Health, Eastern Cape
The department is advertising for the expansion of the wireless network capacity at Frere Hospital, East London.
Tender no: SCMU3- 16/ 17-0189- HO
Information: T Madikane (040) 608 9641, e-mail: franklin.barnes@echealth.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 February
National Research Foundation
The Square Kilometre Array requires the supply and delivery of 3 000 hard drives (HDD) for the Meerkat archive.
Tender no: M1400- 0065- 003
Information: Technical: Thomas Bennett (021) 506 7300, e-mail: thomas@ska.ac.za. General: Rayyan Arnold (SCM Specialist) (021) 506 7300, fax: (021) 506 7375, e-mail: rarnold@ska.ac.za.
Closing date: 23 January
National Student Financial Aid Scheme
NSFAS is looking for the supply and delivery of computer hardware for a period of three years.
Tender no: SCMN009/ 2016
Information: National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) (021) 763 3200, e-mail: scm@nsfas.org.za.
Closing date: 13 January
The organisation also requires the provision of database administrator support services for a period of three years.
Tender no: SCMN008/ 2016
Information: National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) (021) 763 3200, e-mail: scm@nsfas.org.za.
Closing date: 13 January
Medical Research Council of South Africa
The council requires pro-active alerting, monitoring, reporting managed services and procurement of storage related hardware.
Tender no: SAMRC/ IT- PMSH/2016/ 26
Information: Technical: Patrick Charls (021) 938 0900, fax: (021) 938 0200, e-mail: patrick.charls@mrc.ac.za. General: Nokuthula Pasiya (021) 938 0829, fax: (021) 938 0200, e-mail: nokuthula.pasiya@mrc.ac.za.
Closing date: 13 January
State Information Technology Agency
A service provider is sought to train and certify SITA employees on procurement processes and policies.
Compulsory briefing: 13 January
Tender no: RFB 1495- 2016
Information: Ruth Galane (012) 482 2966, e-mail: ruth.galane@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 26 January
Gauteng Growth and Development Agency
The GGDA seeks to appoint a service provider to assist with the establishment of a database of businesses in Gauteng.
Tender no: GGDA/ 25/ 2016-17/ MKT
Information: Nkina Mabusela (011) 085 2440, e-mail: nkinam@ggda.co.za.
Closing date: 13 January
The Constitution Hill Development Company is looking for the supply, delivery and maintenance of new multi-functional copiers and printers for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 10 January
Tender no: CONHILL/ 21/ FAC/2016
Information: Solly Malatsi (011) 381 3124, e-mail: s.malatsi@constitutionhill.org.za.
Closing date: 25 January
Department of Infrastructure Development, Gauteng
The province is advertising for the value optimisation of the newly developed business processes and systems in line with the GP-IDMS to achieve a matured GDID.
Tender no: RFP 25/ 12/ 2016
Information: Technical: Masabata Mutlaneng (011) 355 5855, e-mail: Masabata.mutlaneng@gauteng.gov.za. General: Nomzamo Kubheka (011) 355 5604, e-mail: nomzamo.kubheka@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 January
Financial Intelligence Centre
Proposals are requested from service providers for the development and configuration of a Compliance Monitoring and Assessment System for the FIC utilising Microsoft Business Intelligence tools.
Compulsory briefing: 13 January
Tender no: RFB/ 0013/ 2016/17
Information: Matimu Masingi (012) 641 6089, e-mail: Matimu.Masingi@fic.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 January
Small Enterprise Development Agency
Seda seeks to appoint a suitably qualified service provider who will provide comprehensive ICT Disaster Recovery and ICT Business Continuity Services that build organisational resilience such that it continues the delivery of products and/or services at acceptable predefined levels following a disruptive incident.
Tender no: T05- 2016/ 17
Information: S Wright (012) 441 1000 x218, fax: (012) 441 2218, e-mail: swright@seda.org.za.
Closing date: 16 January
South African Social Security Agency
SASSA invites proposals from service providers to develop and implement an information security solution for identity and access control management.
Compulsory briefing: 12 January
Tender no: SASSA: 37/ 16/ ICT
Information: Technical: Isaac Dhlomo (012) 400 2653, e-mail: IsaacDh@sassa.gov.za. General: Zwidofhelangani Mulaudzi (012) 400 2074, e-mail: ZwidofhelanganiM@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 24 January
Companies and Intellectual Property Commission
Appointment of a software vendor to implement XBRL Platform for annual financial statements filing for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 18/ 2016/2017
Information: Technical: Joey Mathekga (012) 394 3990, e-mail: Jmathekga@cipc.co.za. General: Ntombi Maqhula (012) 394 5344, e-mail: nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
New closing date: 31 January
Cross-Border Road Transport Agency
Support and maintenance for the information technology infrastructure service.
Tender no: C- BRTA/ HO/ 32
Records and storage management services.
Tender no: C- BRTA/ HO/ 0028
Department of Higher Education and Training
Appointment of service provider for the maintenance of Higher Education Information System (HEMIS) computer programme systems.
Tender no: DHET099
State Information Technology Agency
To appoint a service provider for the Gauteng Provincial Government e-Learning school connectivity to provide LAN and Wireless connectivity for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 1480/ 2016
Department of Health, KwaZulu-Natal
Estcourt provincial hospital: supply and deliver digital photocopier with fax.
Tender no: ZNQ 1346
Successful bidder: HMS Hardware
Value: R124 351
Estcourt provincial hospital: supply and deliver digital photocopier with fax.
Tender no: ZNQ 1344
Successful bidder: HMS Hardware
Value: R124 351
Estcourt provincial hospital: supply and deliver digital photocopier with fax.
Tender no: ZNQ 1345
Successful bidder: HMS Hardware
Value: R186 526
Estcourt provincial hospital: supply and deliver digital photocopier with fax.
Tender no: ZNQ 1343
Successful bidder: HMS Hardware
Value: R186 526
Department of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs
Appointment of a service provider for the development of an integrated property and consumer database to be used by municipalities in credit control, debt collection and indigent management.
Tender no: COGTA (T) 02/2016
Successful bidder: Giscoe
Value: R8 899 880
Department of Higher Education and Training
Appointment of a service provider for the maintenance of information systems, application and databases for the Information Systems Co-ordinations Directorate of DHET for a period of two years.
Tender no: DHET092
Successful bidder: Praxis Computing
Value: R2 345 800
Gauteng Provincial Treasury
The appointment of pre-qualified service providers to render forensic audit services to GPG departments on behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Treasury.
Tender no: GT/GPT/074/2016
Successful bidders: Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions
Deloitte & Touche
Gobodo Forensic and Investigative Accounting
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Sizwentsalubagobodo Advisory Services
Rakoma and Associates and Cyanre The Computer Forensics lab Consortium
Nexus Forensic Services
KPMG Services
Ngubane & Co (JHB)
Ernst & Young Advisory Services
Sekelaxabiso
SEMA Integrated Risk Solutions
Amanda Greene t/a NMK Forensics
Phandahanu Forensic
Duja Consulting
ENS Forensic
Mazars Forensic Services
Ubuntu Business Advisory and Consulting
SAB&T Chartered Accountants Incorporated t/a Nexia SAB&T
Integrated Forensic Accounting Services
Bowman Gilfillan Incorporated
Fundudzi Forensic Services
Qhubeka Forensic Services
Ligwa Advisory Services
Nkonki Incorporated
Linda MacPhail Consulting
Grant Thornton PS Advisory JV Ngidi Business Advisor Service
Exactech
Fumile Advisory Services
Oma Chartered Accountants
Santhos Manilall Forensic
BDO Risk Advisory Services
Arms - Audit and Risk Management Solutions
Forsure Forensic and Risk Assurance
Censeo
Maynard Menon Govender Singh Incorporated
Value: Not applicable
State Information Technology Agency
Establishment of preferred lists of service providers for spatial data and maintenance for a period of three years for SITA.
Tender no: RFB 1438/ 2016
Successful bidders: AfriGis
Esri South Africa
Value: Not applicable
