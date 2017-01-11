Tender Watch: Ready, set, go

It's a New Year and the National Tender Bulletin is brimming with opportunities to get the ICT sector back into the swing of things. The latest edition contains an encouraging number of advertisements and a selection which offers prospects for almost everyone.

Meanwhile, the State Information Technology Agency appears to want to start the year out on the right foot, with its procurement processes at the top of its New Year resolution list. This week sees the agency looking for a service provider to train and certify its employees on procurement processes and policies.

New tenders

Department of Basic Education

The department requires the provision of an electronic item banking system for assessment and public examinations.

Compulsory briefing: 13 January

Tender no: RFB 1485/ 2016

Information: John Mahlangu (012) 482 2992, e-mail: john.mahlangu@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 January

Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services

A service provider is sought to supply an integrated audit and risk software.

Tender no: DTPS/ 03/ 2016/17/ A

Information: Technical: Paul Makgwadi (012) 427 8264, e-mail: pmakgwadi@dtps.gov.za. General: Rosinah Hlahla (012) 427 8029, e-mail: rhlahla@dtps.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 January

Department of Defence

The acquisition and implementation of an IT Infrastructure Turnkey Solution with maintenance and support is sought for the DOD to host the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCAC) Permit System.

Tender no: RFB 1484- 2016

Information: Stephen Khesa (012) 482 2412, e-mail: stephen.khesa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 23 January

Department of Health, Eastern Cape

The department is advertising for the expansion of the wireless network capacity at Frere Hospital, East London.

Tender no: SCMU3- 16/ 17-0189- HO

Information: T Madikane (040) 608 9641, e-mail: franklin.barnes@echealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 February

National Research Foundation

The Square Kilometre Array requires the supply and delivery of 3 000 hard drives (HDD) for the Meerkat archive.

Tender no: M1400- 0065- 003

Information: Technical: Thomas Bennett (021) 506 7300, e-mail: thomas@ska.ac.za. General: Rayyan Arnold (SCM Specialist) (021) 506 7300, fax: (021) 506 7375, e-mail: rarnold@ska.ac.za.

Closing date: 23 January

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS is looking for the supply and delivery of computer hardware for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCMN009/ 2016

Information: National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) (021) 763 3200, e-mail: scm@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 13 January

The organisation also requires the provision of database administrator support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCMN008/ 2016

Information: National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) (021) 763 3200, e-mail: scm@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 13 January

Medical Research Council of South Africa

The council requires pro-active alerting, monitoring, reporting managed services and procurement of storage related hardware.

Tender no: SAMRC/ IT- PMSH/2016/ 26

Information: Technical: Patrick Charls (021) 938 0900, fax: (021) 938 0200, e-mail: patrick.charls@mrc.ac.za. General: Nokuthula Pasiya (021) 938 0829, fax: (021) 938 0200, e-mail: nokuthula.pasiya@mrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 13 January

State Information Technology Agency

A service provider is sought to train and certify SITA employees on procurement processes and policies.

Compulsory briefing: 13 January

Tender no: RFB 1495- 2016

Information: Ruth Galane (012) 482 2966, e-mail: ruth.galane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 January

Gauteng Growth and Development Agency

The GGDA seeks to appoint a service provider to assist with the establishment of a database of businesses in Gauteng.

Tender no: GGDA/ 25/ 2016-17/ MKT

Information: Nkina Mabusela (011) 085 2440, e-mail: nkinam@ggda.co.za.

Closing date: 13 January

The Constitution Hill Development Company is looking for the supply, delivery and maintenance of new multi-functional copiers and printers for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 January

Tender no: CONHILL/ 21/ FAC/2016

Information: Solly Malatsi (011) 381 3124, e-mail: s.malatsi@constitutionhill.org.za.

Closing date: 25 January

Department of Infrastructure Development, Gauteng

The province is advertising for the value optimisation of the newly developed business processes and systems in line with the GP-IDMS to achieve a matured GDID.

Tender no: RFP 25/ 12/ 2016

Information: Technical: Masabata Mutlaneng (011) 355 5855, e-mail: Masabata.mutlaneng@gauteng.gov.za. General: Nomzamo Kubheka (011) 355 5604, e-mail: nomzamo.kubheka@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 January

Financial Intelligence Centre

Proposals are requested from service providers for the development and configuration of a Compliance Monitoring and Assessment System for the FIC utilising Microsoft Business Intelligence tools.

Compulsory briefing: 13 January

Tender no: RFB/ 0013/ 2016/17

Information: Matimu Masingi (012) 641 6089, e-mail: Matimu.Masingi@fic.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 January

Small Enterprise Development Agency

Seda seeks to appoint a suitably qualified service provider who will provide comprehensive ICT Disaster Recovery and ICT Business Continuity Services that build organisational resilience such that it continues the delivery of products and/or services at acceptable predefined levels following a disruptive incident.

Tender no: T05- 2016/ 17

Information: S Wright (012) 441 1000 x218, fax: (012) 441 2218, e-mail: swright@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 16 January

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from service providers to develop and implement an information security solution for identity and access control management.

Compulsory briefing: 12 January

Tender no: SASSA: 37/ 16/ ICT

Information: Technical: Isaac Dhlomo (012) 400 2653, e-mail: IsaacDh@sassa.gov.za. General: Zwidofhelangani Mulaudzi (012) 400 2074, e-mail: ZwidofhelanganiM@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 January

Erratum

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Appointment of a software vendor to implement XBRL Platform for annual financial statements filing for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 18/ 2016/2017

Information: Technical: Joey Mathekga (012) 394 3990, e-mail: Jmathekga@cipc.co.za. General: Ntombi Maqhula (012) 394 5344, e-mail: nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

New closing date: 31 January

Cancellations

Cross-Border Road Transport Agency

Support and maintenance for the information technology infrastructure service.

Tender no: C- BRTA/ HO/ 32

Records and storage management services.

Tender no: C- BRTA/ HO/ 0028

Department of Higher Education and Training

Appointment of service provider for the maintenance of Higher Education Information System (HEMIS) computer programme systems.

Tender no: DHET099

State Information Technology Agency

To appoint a service provider for the Gauteng Provincial Government e-Learning school connectivity to provide LAN and Wireless connectivity for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 1480/ 2016

Results

Department of Health, KwaZulu-Natal

Estcourt provincial hospital: supply and deliver digital photocopier with fax.

Tender no: ZNQ 1346

Successful bidder: HMS Hardware

Value: R124 351

Estcourt provincial hospital: supply and deliver digital photocopier with fax.

Tender no: ZNQ 1344

Successful bidder: HMS Hardware

Value: R124 351

Estcourt provincial hospital: supply and deliver digital photocopier with fax.

Tender no: ZNQ 1345

Successful bidder: HMS Hardware

Value: R186 526

Estcourt provincial hospital: supply and deliver digital photocopier with fax.

Tender no: ZNQ 1343

Successful bidder: HMS Hardware

Value: R186 526

Department of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Appointment of a service provider for the development of an integrated property and consumer database to be used by municipalities in credit control, debt collection and indigent management.

Tender no: COGTA (T) 02/2016

Successful bidder: Giscoe

Value: R8 899 880

Department of Higher Education and Training

Appointment of a service provider for the maintenance of information systems, application and databases for the Information Systems Co-ordinations Directorate of DHET for a period of two years.

Tender no: DHET092

Successful bidder: Praxis Computing

Value: R2 345 800

Gauteng Provincial Treasury

The appointment of pre-qualified service providers to render forensic audit services to GPG departments on behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Treasury.

Tender no: GT/GPT/074/2016

Successful bidders: Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions

Deloitte & Touche

Gobodo Forensic and Investigative Accounting

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Sizwentsalubagobodo Advisory Services

Rakoma and Associates and Cyanre The Computer Forensics lab Consortium

Nexus Forensic Services

KPMG Services

Ngubane & Co (JHB)

Ernst & Young Advisory Services

Sekelaxabiso

SEMA Integrated Risk Solutions

Amanda Greene t/a NMK Forensics

Phandahanu Forensic

Duja Consulting

ENS Forensic

Mazars Forensic Services

Ubuntu Business Advisory and Consulting

SAB&T Chartered Accountants Incorporated t/a Nexia SAB&T

Integrated Forensic Accounting Services

Bowman Gilfillan Incorporated

Fundudzi Forensic Services

Qhubeka Forensic Services

Ligwa Advisory Services

Nkonki Incorporated

Linda MacPhail Consulting

Grant Thornton PS Advisory JV Ngidi Business Advisor Service

Exactech

Fumile Advisory Services

Oma Chartered Accountants

Santhos Manilall Forensic

BDO Risk Advisory Services

Arms - Audit and Risk Management Solutions

Forsure Forensic and Risk Assurance

Censeo

Maynard Menon Govender Singh Incorporated

Value: Not applicable

State Information Technology Agency

Establishment of preferred lists of service providers for spatial data and maintenance for a period of three years for SITA.

Tender no: RFB 1438/ 2016

Successful bidders: AfriGis

Esri South Africa

Value: Not applicable



