TomTom Sports introducing new sports app

The new TomTom Sports app was co-created with athletes and fitness app users.

TomTom Sports will be introducing the new TomTom Sports app, which aims to bring activity data, insights and daily motivational messages to users.

According to TomTom Sports, the new app, co-created with athletes and fitness app users, will be officially available at the end of January. It aims to introduce activity trends and comparisons, performance stats and social sharing functions. It is made to support other Tom Tom apps such as the TomTom Runner, TomTom Touch, and TomTom Adventurer and so on. It provides a single platform to track up to 12 different activity types ranging from running, cycling and swimming to skiing, trail running and hiking, adds the company.

"We have been creating wearables since 2009, and since then much has changed. The large amounts of data people now have access to, is overwhelming. What people really need in that moment where excuses beat conviction is motivation and a better understanding of what works for them. With our new TomTom Sports app we turn data into insights to do just that. This launch marks the beginning of what will be a hugely exciting year for our brand in the world of sports," says Corinne Vigreux, co-founder and managing director of TomTom Consumer.

The app, she adds, can show the users latest efforts and achievements – such as changes in body composition and resting heart rate – at a glance. It also enables more advanced athletes to examine performance analytics on a by-the-second level. With smart comparisons users can now benchmark their latest performance against their personal bests.

The app will be available for download from the Apple Store and Google Play store from 7 February 2017 in SA. It enables seamless data sharing with a range of third party platforms like Strava, Nike+, Endomondo, MapMyFitness, Runkeeper and many more, says Tom Tom.

