Hertz connects its hourly rental vehicles with Datavenue IOT solutions from Orange Business Services.

* Deal enables accelerated roll-out and improved management of "Hertz 24/7" service across Europe.

* Centralised IOT platform helps to communicate with cars in real-time and provides voice services from vehicles direct to the Hertz contact centre.

Orange Business Services has won a three-year contract with Hertz, one of the foremost global car rental companies, for IOT connectivity services to support its hourly vehicle rental service.

The Hertz 24/7 hourly rental service is currently available for businesses and through retail partnerships, allowing users to pick up their rented cars or vans at any time, for any duration and from convenient locations. Orange will provide the IOT connectivity across seven European countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

The Hertz 24/7 corporate business model provides companies with technology-enabled pool fleets, which have proven to drive significant savings and substantial improvements in utilisation and service for the end-user. The keyless cars – available 24/7 – can be booked by employees on the phone, online or using an app, which dramatically simplifies and improves the process, thereby saving costs. Hertz 24/7 pool fleets can be deployed in one or multiple countries where the company operates, allowing its staff to book and use the vehicles available at the different locations.

Hertz 24/7 also operates through retail partnerships with Costco, B&Q and IKEA in the UK and with other retailers, including Leroy Merlin and IKEA in other European countries. Vans are placed at the stores' parking areas and can be rented by the hour for customers to conveniently take their purchases home.

With the IOT connectivity that provides voice services from the vehicles, customers now have a direct line to the Hertz contact centre. Previously, each country had to use a local operator to provide the SIM cards. The new deal with Orange Business Services enables Hertz to centralise the management of its fleet's SIM cards and service management with one global communications provider.

"We are constantly evolving as a business to reflect the changing demands of our customers. Our partnership with Orange Business Services is an ideal step for us as we embrace the future and take on new digital technologies that improve customer service," said Fabrice Genty, senior director, Car Sharing Operations at Hertz.

"IOT technology paves the way for new innovative services in the future. Working with a global player in the industry like Hertz is a great opportunity for us to showcase our global IOT expertise and the reliability of our services. We prioritise an unmatched customer experience, and we're firm believers in pushing the boundaries of innovation. By working with Hertz, we can do both," said Anne-Sophie Lotgering, senior vice-president, Europe, Russia & CIS at Orange Business Services.

The Orange Business Services IOT connectivity service is part of Datavenue, a modular IOT and analytics solution. To enable advanced analysis and decision-making, the Datavenue solution encompasses the selection of relevant data and objects, their reliable and secure connection, and their management in the customer information system environment. A global team of more than 700 Orange data scientists and engineers design and develop these innovative services. Orange already supports over 11 million active objects across a variety of sectors, including smart cities, healthcare, automotive and industry. The launch of Datavenue reaffirms the Orange commitment to supporting businesses with their digital transformation.

Hertz Global Hertz Global operates the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly car rental brands in more than 10 000 corporate and licensee locations throughout approximately 150 countries in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and New Zealand. Hertz Global is the largest worldwide airport general use car rental company, with more than 1 600 airport locations in the US and more than 1 400 airport locations internationally. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, NeverLost, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz Global apart from the competition. Additionally, Hertz Global owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation, operates the Hertz 24/7 hourly car rental business in international markets and sells vehicles through its Rent2Buy programme. The company also owns Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation ("HERC"), one of the largest equipment rental businesses, with more than 350 locations worldwide, offering a diverse line of equipment and tools for rent and sale. HERC primarily serves the construction, industrial, oil, gas, entertainment and government sectors. For more information about Hertz Global, visit: www.hertz.com. Orange Business Services Orange Business Services, the Orange branch dedicated to B2B services, is not only a telecoms operator, but also an IT solutions integrator and applications developer in France and around the world. Its 20 000 employees support companies in all areas of their digital transformation: mobile and collaborative workspaces; IT/cloud infrastructure; fixed and mobile connectivity; private and hybrid networks; applications for Internet of things, 360° customer experience and big data analytics; and cyber security, thanks to dedicated experts and infrastructure to protect information systems. More than 3 000 multinational organisations and 2 million SOHOs, enterprises and local authorities in France rely on Orange Business Services as their trusted partner. Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs. Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 40 billion euros in 2015, and has 154 000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2016. Orange is listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).



