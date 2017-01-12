Where to find WCape WiFi hotspots

The Western Cape government plans to make free WiFi hotspots available in 384 municipal wards by 2018.

Since it debuted phase one of its WiFi project in March last year, the Western Cape now boasts 72 public WiFi zones across various locations in the province, giving free Internet access to citizens.

To accelerate access to the Internet in its metros and rural areas, the Western Cape government partnered with Neotel to provide access to free WiFi for its residents.

Championed by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism in the Western Cape, the free WiFi project aims to activate one hotspot in each of the province's 384 municipal wards by 2018.

Dubbed the NeoHotspots, the project is based on limited free Internet access, which allows every device that connects to one of the hotspots a free allocation of 250MB data every month. Furthermore, government Web sites and a basic ‘Internet Champion' digital literacy course are permanently free to browse.

With the total number of WiFi hotspots currently sitting at 72, the department is planning a further 88 zones which will go live before March, bringing the total number to 160.

The remaining 224 will be installed in the 2017/2018 financial year, according to the department. "There will be a hotspot in every ward, and they will be active by next year."

Cape Town CBD and George lead with eight and five free WiFi hotspots. Langa, Bellville, Wynberg, Phillipi, Kraaifontein and Delft each have three Internet zones, while Stellenbosch and Nyanga have two and one respectively.

Other public WiFi spots can also be found in the following locations:

* Bothasig – 1

* Brackenfell – 2

* Belhar – 2

* Bonteheuwel – 1

* Claremont – 1

* Durbaville – 2

* Diep River – 1

* Eerste River – 1

* Forest Heights – 1

* Goodwood – 1

* Grassy Park – 2

* Heideveld – 1

* Kuils River – 1

* Leonsdale – 1

* Matrossfontein – 1

* Mfuleni – 2

* Maitland – 1

* Manenberg – 2

* Newlands – 1

* Parow – 2

* Plumstead – 1

* Oterry – 1

* The Range – 1

* Rondebosch East – 1

* Salt River – 1

* Scottsville – 1

* Uitsig – 1

* Weltevreden Valley –1

* Woodstock – 1

* Tokai – 1

Over the next few months, free WiFi zones will also be available in: Beaufort West, Bitou, Breede Valley, Cederberg, Drakenstein, Knysna, Laingsburg, Mossel Bay and Oudsthoorn.



