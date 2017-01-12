Where to find WCape WiFi hotspots

To accelerate access to the Internet in its metros and rural areas, the Western Cape government partnered with Neotel to provide access to free WiFi for its residents.
Championed by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism in the Western Cape, the free WiFi project aims to activate one hotspot in each of the province's 384 municipal wards by 2018.
Dubbed the NeoHotspots, the project is based on limited free Internet access, which allows every device that connects to one of the hotspots a free allocation of 250MB data every month. Furthermore, government Web sites and a basic ‘Internet Champion' digital literacy course are permanently free to browse.
Cape Town CBD and George lead with eight and five free WiFi hotspots. Langa, Bellville, Wynberg, Phillipi, Kraaifontein and Delft each have three Internet zones, while Stellenbosch and Nyanga have two and one respectively.
Other public WiFi spots can also be found in the following locations:
* Bothasig – 1
* Brackenfell – 2
* Belhar – 2
* Bonteheuwel – 1
* Claremont – 1
* Durbaville – 2
* Diep River – 1
* Eerste River – 1
* Forest Heights – 1
* Goodwood – 1
* Grassy Park – 2
* Heideveld – 1
* Kuils River – 1
* Leonsdale – 1
* Matrossfontein – 1
* Mfuleni – 2
* Maitland – 1
* Manenberg – 2
* Newlands – 1
* Parow – 2
* Plumstead – 1
* Oterry – 1
* The Range – 1
* Rondebosch East – 1
* Salt River – 1
* Scottsville – 1
* Uitsig – 1
* Weltevreden Valley –1
* Woodstock – 1
* Tokai – 1
Over the next few months, free WiFi zones will also be available in: Beaufort West, Bitou, Breede Valley, Cederberg, Drakenstein, Knysna, Laingsburg, Mossel Bay and Oudsthoorn.
