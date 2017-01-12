Engineering people

Cyber criminals know this, and have used social engineering to carry out many of the most high-profile cyber attacks in the past few years – attacks on media companies, security businesses, retail stores. All of these started because one person was tricked into doing something they shouldn't.
The reason social engineering is growing in popularity is because it works. Human nature is security's enemy unfortunately, and although most people understand the policies and procedures business have in place to protect our information assets, trust, integrity and good nature are used against people.
In this way, complex and sophisticated security measures are bypassed, and cyber criminals slip through the net, which is why today's security solutions and controls cannot hope to detect and prevent these types of attacks.
Information security practitioners understand how widespread and dangerous social engineering is, and that all the security measures available cannot hope to prevent these types of attacks. So what should businesses be doing?
At the ITWeb Security Summit 2017, to be held from 15 to 19 May at Vodaworld in Midrand, social engineer Jenny Radcliffe will be running a two-day Social Engineering Awareness Training course, teaching inexpensive ways to spread awareness and help protect employees of all levels from people-based hacks.
