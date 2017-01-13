Voyager 5200 UC named 2017 CES Innovation Award Honouree

SPONSORED CONTENT

Consumer Technology Association honours Plantronics audio solutions for nine years running.

Plantronics (NYSE: PLT), a pioneer in audio and wearable technology, recently announced the Voyager 5200 UC headset system has been named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honouree in the Headphones Category.

For the ninth consecutive year, CES, of the Consumer Technology Association, has recognised Plantronics as a leader in technology innovation. Products entered into this prestigious programme are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honour outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.

Voyager 5200 UC features WindSmart technology, an exclusive Plantronics innovation that incorporates six layers of technology to detect noise caused by wind, and responds accordingly. Plantronics WindSmart technology combats a range of background noises, from weather to traffic and surrounding conversations, so calls come through clearly and without disruption.

With up to seven hours of talk time on a single charge, HD voice support over wideband networks, innovative enhancements to speech quality, and a design that blends style with careful attention to all-day comfort, Voyager 5200 UC delivers the premium performance and ease of use that are hallmarks of the Voyager family of professional communication headsets.

"As businesses continue to embrace mobile collaboration, workers across every industry and job description are looking for new mobile solutions to explore what's possible when ‘being in the office' doesn't mean being tied to a desk," said Tamara Lane, Director of Global Product Marketing. "Tools such as Voyager 5200 UC give people the power to engage with work on their terms."

Plantronics Voyager 5200 UC was recently displayed within the Innovation Awards Showcase, at Tech West at CES 2017, which occurred from 5-8 January 2017, in Las Vegas.

Voyager 5200 UC

* Includes a portable charging case and BT600 Class 1 USB Bluetooth adapter, making multi-device connectivity and communication from computers, tablets and video appliances and mobile phones easy and seamless, whether you are in or out of the office.

* Features WindSmart technology, an exclusive Plantronics innovation, which ensures wind and noise reduction.

* Its aerodynamic boom allows wind to slide past without creating turbulence.

* The boom's windscreen acts as the first layer of protection for the mics, and then each mic is further sheltered in a ‘wind box'.

* Four omni-directional mics and a proprietary wind-cancelling algorithm keep the mics focused on the wearer's voice and remove disruptive noise.

* Voyager 5200 UC with BT600 Bluetooth Dongle is available now in South Africa, with an MSRP of +/- R3 000.

International CES Innovations Design and Engineering Awards The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), producer of CES 2017, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognising achievements in product design and engineering since 1976. Entries are evaluated on their engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique/novel features present and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace. Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and services coming to market. CES 2017 Innovation Honoree products are featured on CES.tech/Innovation, which lists product categories, as well as each product name, manufacturer information, description, photo and URL. Plantronics Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for business and consumers. It has pioneered new trends in audio technology, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communications to Bluetooth headsets to gaming solutions, Plantronics delivers uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Originally designed for commercial aviation, today Plantronics products are used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as by emergency call operators, air traffic controllers, and consumers around the world. www.plantronics.com Plantronics, Voyager and WindSmart, are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. registered in the US and other countries, and BT600 is a trademark of Plantronics, Inc. The Bluetooth trademark is owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of the mark by Plantronics, Inc. is under license. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Where to buy:

Headset Solutions

Head Office: Communication Centre

Urtel Crescent, Somerset Mall, 7310 Cape Town

T: +27 (0)21 840 2200

T: 0860 100 860

F: +27 (0) 840 2250

www.headset.co.za



