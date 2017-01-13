Five stress-less ways you can take 2017 in your stride

SPONSORED CONTENT

The more an entrepreneur can delegate tasks, the better his/her stress levels will be, says Chris Ogden, MD of Rubi Blue.

You face daily challenges as an entrepreneur, particularly if you're doing it alone. So, it's important to learn how to handle stress. Some thrive from it, some finds it destroys them – but the most important thing is balance and learning how to deal with stress.

As the new year rolls in, it's the ideal time to consider how you're going to handle the stresses that come with entrepreneurship, says Chris Ogden, MD of Rubi Blue.

We all face challenges on a daily basis, but you can rest assured that you can overcome whatever's perplexing you, to be the best you can in 2017.

Here's how:

1. Zen out

If you can do this, good on you. I can't and wish I could. Many entrepreneurs have experienced the benefits of meditation, but to me the biggest benefit would be the apparent ease to focus on one thing at a time and mental clarity. However, like exercise, it is something that you have to do consistently, which means devoting your time.

2. Say no

That magical word can instantly start decreasing your stress levels. Sometimes, the best way to de-stress is to avoid it in the first place by not placing more on your plate. And, the idea is not to say ‘no' to growth opportunities, and to say ‘no' to the things you can't afford to waste time on.

Entrepreneurs tend to think they're superhuman sometimes. Just like everyone else, you have strengths and weaknesses. You will be happiest when you're focusing on the areas where you're strong, not where you're weak. So do just that. If possible, stick to the things you're good at and delegate the rest. This is a difficult thing to accomplish when being a control freak.

The more you can delegate the tasks that are the hardest for you, the better your stress levels will be. And your business will see the effect shortly, which is a great bonus.

3. Get active

You've probably heard it a million times, but it's true. Exercise. Blow off some steam; whatever you wish to call it. A healthy body helps the mind to be healthy. Try and align with your hobbies (since there is not much time in the entrepreneurial journey), so combine objectives and become more efficient.

4. Get out

If you're dealing with a lot of stress, chances are, you need to get out more. Change something. Get away for a day, or go sit at a coffee shop with your work; somewhere else. Work will still be there when you get back.

5. Create ambiance

Just as you might go out into nature to de-stress, why not bring some nature to your office? The key is to turn your office into a place where you (and others) want to be. Change stuff, don't keep things the same, it will greatly reduce your stress, as well as others. Try it, even if it's something small.



