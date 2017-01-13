Google ends Internet drone project Titan

In this edition of the Worldwide Wrap, Google has confirmed it has closed its internet drone project Titan and selfie drone company Lily shuts down despite $34 million pre-orders.

Google ends Internet drone project

Google has confirmed it has closed its Internet drone project Titan, three years after it bought the business.

The drones were designed to bring the Internet to remote rural areas, complementing Google's Loon project – a similar initiative using hot air balloons. However, the solar-powered vehicles have faced technical difficulties and funding challenges.

Via: BBC

Selfie drone company shuts down

Eagerly anticipated "selfie drone" the Lily Camera, which promised to be able to follow owners around and automatically photograph them, has been cancelled by its designers.

The drone secured at least $34m of pre-orders since going on sale on the manufacturer's Web site in June, but the costs of development continually outpaced the speed with which Lily could raise funds.

Via: The Guardian

Snapchat introduces universal search

Snapchat just made it much easier to navigate the app and find friends, groups, Discover publishers and Our Stories with a universal search bar that's always accessible at the top of the app.

Launching today for some people on Android and rolling out soon to all iOS and Android users, the search bar lets users dig out of Snapchat the best content and conversations.

Via: TechCrunch

AI takes on humans in poker game

An unusual poker game is taking place in Pittsburgh, pitting human players against an artificial intelligence programme.

The goal is to see if a computer can beat four of the best players in the variant of poker known as no-limit heads-up Texas hold 'em. In a similar tournament in 2015, the humans won.

Via: BBC

Atlassian acquires Trello for $425m

Australian software maker Atlassian has acquired popular team collaboration software maker Trello for $425 million.

It's the largest acquisition to date for the company that went public in 2015 and its 18th in 14 years. Atlassian is paying about $360 million in cash and the remainder in stock, the company says.

Via: TechCrunch

Fitbit acquires smartwatch maker

Fitness band maker Fitbit completed a second acquisition in two months aimed at making a push into the smartwatch market.

Watch maker Vector Watch confirmed it has been acquired by Fitbit. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by Vector. The company says it will continue to maintain the functions and features of its watches while a part of Fitbit.

Via: USA Today



