BT, Trend Micro partner on cloud security solution

The collaboration will ensure Cloud Compute customers benefit from Trend Micro's Deep Security protection, says BT's Neil Lock.

Communications services andprovider BT and Trend Micro have collaborated to provide businesses with Trend Micro's Deep Security data centre solution on BT'sCompute platform.

According to BT, Cloud Compute is a pre-provisioned data centre infrastructure that allows the user to create, deploy, monitor and manage their own public and private cloud infrastructure, including virtual machines, networks and storage.

The collaboration will ensure Cloud Compute customers can now benefit from Trend Micro's Deep Security protection for physical, virtual, and cloud servers from a single integrated platform, on a pay-as-you-go basis. Cloud Compute is connected to BT's global network and uses local infrastructure in key regions, allowing customers to meet national compliance requirements, adds the company.

Neil Lock, vice president of BT Compute at BT Global Services, says: "Our customers are relying on cloud to help them accelerate their digital transformation. As a leading cloud services integrator, we aim to make that journey as smooth and easy as possible. By tightly integrating Trend Micro's solution into our Compute portfolio we are giving our customers an option to use industry leading security thus simplifying cloud security and delivering on our Cloud of Clouds portfolio strategy."

Deep Security, he adds, is targeted at any business that is considering cloud as part of their transformation journey to digital. It is available across BT's 22 global cloud delivery zones in 19 countries across Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

"Customers will receive the option to turn Deep Security on when they order Cloud Compute through BT's Compute Management System," continues Lock.

Bharat Mistry, cyber security consultant at Trend Micro, says: "The concept of shared responsibility in the cloud requires all customers to make security a priority, but the dynamic nature of the environment means a traditional data centre approach simply doesn't fit. Trend Micro's Deep Security helps customers meet shared security responsibilities with the industry's most complete solutions set for BT's Cloud Compute platform. Users benefit from a comprehensive security solution protecting their servers from multiple threats."

Deep Security's capabilities include anti-malware; host-based firewall, intrusion detection and prevention; integrity monitoring; as well as SSL certificates to protect customers from ransomware and advanced persistent threats, he concludes.

