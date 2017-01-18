Bytes Managed Solutions appoints new Business Enablement and Transformation Executive

SPONSORED CONTENT

Abdut Rahmani, Bytes Managed Solutions.

Bytes Managed Solutions, part of the Altron group of companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Abdut Rahmani as its new Business Enablement and Transformation Executive.

This is part of the organisation's ongoing focus on business transformation to support its strategy of pursuing new solutions for a broader market sector. This will enable the business to optimise, mature and drive new value out of its current solutions and structures.

Rahmani is an experienced professional with extensive proficiency in advisory, assurance, technology consulting and strategic management at an executive level. He is passionate about driving value, enabling opportunities and innovation, with a strong focus on compliance. His interests include digital transformation, performance improvement, technology and strategic project management.

Rahmani began his career at e-Biz 24 Internet Solutions as Head: Business Development & Client Relations in 2003; he subsequently worked at KMPG; and then moved to Accenture, where he was part of the executive team responsible for strategy and management.

According to Fourie Van Der Merwe, Managing Director of Bytes Managed Solutions, Rahmani's passion for innovation and technology will unlock business value and benefits for both the organisation and its stakeholders.

"I am looking forward to the value that Abdut will bring to the team through the diversification, enablement and transformation of our business to meet the challenges of the future," he said.