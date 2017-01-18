SA's e-govt strategy showing strides

South Africa's e-government strategy progresses better than neighbouring countries in the region.

Unlike its counterparts in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), there is evidence of growing progress in the implementation of SA's e-government strategy.

This is the sentiment shared by analysts, who say although there is room for improvement, the South African government's use of ICT to deliver basic services to its citizens shows progress.

Realising the key role of ICT in enabling modernised government services and benefits for service delivery, the government developed its own e-government policy framework.

SA's e-government policy framework proposes the use of ICT to improve government's efficiency and effectiveness, and make it convenient for citizens to access government services.

To date, some notable e-government services the administration has introduced include National Treasury's e-Tender Publication portal, a central supplier database, e-HomeAffairs and the SA Revenue Services' eFiling system.

Local government departments have also introduced specifically catered initiatives such as Gauteng's e-invoicing service, the City of Ekurhuleni's online system for paying rates, and the City of Cape Town has digitised government information to enable easy access for its citizens.

ICT research analyst at Frost & Sullivan Africa, Mauritz Venter, says SA fares relatively well when compared to its counterparts in SSA.

"Major e-government goals include reducing costs whilst enhancing service delivery, expanding the national broadband rollout, particularly to rural marginalised communities, and improving national computer literacy and ICT skills.

"Metropolitans like Cape Town, Johannesburg and Tshwane have implemented local government e-strategies and in doing so have allowed their constituents unparalleled access and connectivity to the Internet economy and its inherent benefits."

Richard Hurst, director of enterprise research at Africa Analysis, says there are some high points as well as low points in the overall progress of the e-government strategy, but overall there has been some good progress.

According to Gavin Holme, country manager for Africa at Wipro, the first step on the journey to true e-government services is to replace all legacy infrastructure.

"Latest-generation enterprise technologies have the potential to improve financial and operational management within public sector entities, and enhance service delivery to citizens.

"By simplifying and standardising on certain technology sets, government is able to create operational efficiencies and more easily fulfil its various mandates."

Gauteng shows the way

Gauteng is taking the lead in being one of SA's most modernised provinces and achieving major e-government objectives.

In 2015, the Gauteng provincial government established the Department of e-Government, which is part of a restructuring process to ensure departments in the province are able to talk to each other seamlessly.

Last year, Gauteng premier David Makhura said his administration will continue to invest in ICT infrastructure as the province positions itself as a driver of SA's digital economy, a hub of research and innovation in SSA.

Together with the local municipalities, the Gauteng provincial government plays a key role in the deployment and use of ICT to deliver education, healthcare, as well as other government services, he said.

"Our goal remains that of being a smart province and we will continue to invest significantly in the ICT infrastructure and be a leader in e-government services.

"High-speed Internet connectivity is a critical foundational infrastructure requirement for success of our government's modernisation agenda."

No skills, high costs

While there is growing evidence that SA is making strides in its e-government strategy, pundits note there are factors that are hindering e-government.

According to Hurst, the development of e-government in SA is facing the same challenges seen by the private sector, such as lack of an adequate skills pool to develop e-government services and solutions, as well as a dearth of skills within organisations.

In addition, there is the challenge of infrastructure and access to services, with one of the main barriers being the cost of access to these services, he says.

Laura Caetano, ICT research analyst at Frost & Sullivan Africa, notes some of the primary factors hindering the efficient rollout of e-government plans in SA are in part due to an inconsistent implementation and view of technology development across municipal governments and departments.

She explains: "Different government departments, and levels of government, pursue individual strategies which results in an incompatibility of systems on a national scale, potentially limiting growth in the future at a time when convergence and alignment will be necessary.

"Cost is another hindrance, as the national budget does not allow for the expensive technologies required to reach e-government objectives. A larger portion of the budget needs to be allocated to ICT spend, as there are significant socio-economic benefits that can be derived."

However, it's not all doom and gloom, as there are areas for improvement in ensuring government effectively implements the e-government strategy.

Fadzai Deda, an ICT research analyst at Frost & Sullivan Africa, says strategic partnerships are critical in ensuring government can adequately deliver on its e-government strategy.

"Essentially, creating an enabling environment through consistent policy development and implementation, education of constituents to promote uptake and ensuring adequate access to capital where necessary."

Hurst concludes that government has taken some bold steps but perhaps there is a need to develop e-government champions within the public sector who can take projects and nurture them, while increasing stakeholder participation or buy-in.



