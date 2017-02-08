Uber partners with Cape Town start-up

The partnership aims to use innovative technology to entertain Uber riders, says Justin Duveen, CEO of Hubble.

Uber and Cape Town, start-up Hubble, have joined forces to provide Uber passengers with interactive entertainment during their trips.

According to Justin Duveen, CEO of Hubble, the partnership aims to use innovative technology to entertain and inspire new adventures for Uber riders, while offering brands the opportunity to tap into a captive audience by advertising on the platform.

The interactive touchscreens, installed into selected driver-partner Uber vehicles, showcase the best events and entertainment Cape Town has to offer and provide passengers with information such as news, local comedy and local music talent from Jimmy Nevis and Khuli Chana, adds Hubble.

"We at Hubble are excited to make a difference to the lives of Uber riders and their hard-working driver-partners, and after months of dedication and late nights we successfully launched in a select number of driver-partner vehicles on the 1st September 2016. Shortly thereafter we were approached by Uber for a collaboration, and in December 2016 we signed a contract appointing Hubble as Uber's preferred in-vehicle interactive entertainment partner in SA," explains Duveen.

During December last year, the start-up officially launched in Johannesburg and hopes to roll out screens across SA during 2017.

Diveshan Moodley, special projects manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa, says he is excited about this collaboration as "it meets many of our overall company objectives such as improving rider experiences inside our driver-partner vehicles by providing complete user-controlled entertainment."

Bruce Burgess, MD of Posterscope Sub-Saharan Africa, an out-of-home media agency, says: "Hubble's interactive digital platform offers cutting-edge technology and innovation opportunities to brands looking to cut through in the out-of-home market and the medium ‘stands out' because it is focused on adding value to both audience and advertiser. It is very much in line with what our expectation is for the future of out-of-home."

Some of South Africa's blue chip brands, such as Discovery, Old Mutual and Hugo Boss have already signed-up and successfully flighted campaigns on the system, says Hubble, which was previously known as Taxi Media Group.

"The results are impressive. Advertisers have received engagement levels of between 10% and 17% on their campaigns, which, when compared to the average engagement levels of online campaigns of just 0,2%, is a phenomenal return on investment, not to mention a return on experience which is so crucial in today's experience economy," it concludes.



