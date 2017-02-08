Starbucks, DSG team up for Starbucks Rewards

Starbucks has partnered with Digital Solutions Group to develop and implement the coffee chain's single customer strategy.

Solutions

To drive its rewards programme in South Africa, Starbucks has partnered with DigitalGroup (DSG), to develop and implement its Single Customer View (SCV) strategy.

Starbucks opened its doors for the first time in South Africa in April 2016 with two stores in Rosebank and the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg.

There are two ways to register in the Starbucks Rewards program. A user can purchase a physical Starbucks card from a participating Starbucks store and create an account on the Web site. A user can also download a digital Starbucks Card via the Starbucks mobile app from the App store and or Google Play.

According to Moihlobudi Moabelo, COO of Digital Customer Experience (DCX) and a member of DSG consortium: "The My Starbucks Rewards loyalty programme was a great project to work on as it really enabled the team to delve deep into our expertise in digital and customer experience management."

Over the several phases, this SCV strategy included: building detailed customer journeys, qualification criteria, testing narratives and backlogging, says DSG. The company created a customer Web site interface and customer care portal, establishing a loyalty data warehouse. This was then all used to build the SCV architecture, with a system that consumes, segments, enriches and can export data selections for key campaigns – a live campaign management system that also continues to be supported by DSG's omni-channel campaign management system, says DSG.

"We started a journey when we launched our first few stores in Rosebank, Mall of Africa and Menlyn Maine – and we are still looking at launching more stores in the future to bring the Starbucks experience to the rest of South Africa, says Roland Ellingworth, Starbucks spokesperson. To deliver a quality Starbucks experience, the coffeehouse chain says it had to ensure its customer relationship and experience management strategies, architecture and platforms are attuned to how customers want to engage with brands and what will deliver the greatest value for its customer, adds Ellingworth.

"The SCV strategy that the consortium team has delivered enable us to truly maximise on our data integration across the business, drive more two-way communication between us and our customers and across several channels, target select groups of customers with tailored messages or promotional announcements – and overall, assist in driving the superior Starbucks experience."

"It takes a company with real vision and leadership to successfully implement a strategy that is underpinned by the latest available technology solutions. We (DSG) believe our intimate knowledge of the food and beverage industry certainly enable us to deliver the best strategy and to the betterment of Starbuck's customer journey in the local market," says Moihlobudi.



