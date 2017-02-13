Esker acquires e-integration GmbH

SPONSORED CONTENT

SPI, the African distributor for utility software products and services to the Open Systems segment of the IT industry and the Southern African reseller for Esker, a leader in document process automation solutions, today announced that the latter has finalised the acquisition of e-integration GmbH, the Germany-based electronic data interchange (EDI) service provider.

e-integration offers a suite of EDI services and covers a wide range of solutions for the automation of order management, e-invoicing, logistics, procurement and other business-critical processes. Its online platform currently connects more than 7 000 companies worldwide. The acquisition of e-integration will allow Esker to further grow and develop in Europe's leading market, increase its revenue in the German market by more than 150% and strengthen its customer base with 600 new active accounts, comprised of mid-sized industrial companies.

In 2016, e-integration's EDI business generated €3,28m in total sales revenue, an increase of more than 13% over 2015, with pro-forma pre-tax profit estimated at 17% of sales.

Esker has also acquired a 20% share in e-integration's PROmitea business, a cloud-based application, which will continue to be managed by its majority shareholder. PROmitea helps companies automate procurement, sourcing and supplier relationships.

