Toshiba delays earnings, nuclear write-down

Toshiba's facility in Kawasaki, Japan.

Toshiba has unexpectedly delayed the release of its quarterly earnings and details of a multi-billion dollar write-down to its nuclear business, sending its shares sharply lower as investors fret over the conglomerate's future.

Toshiba had said it would reveal the charge at noon, along with its latest outlook. But it later said in e-mailed statement that it was "not ready", giving no further details.

Kyodo news agency, citing a financial source, said the delay was due to problems in Toshiba's discussions with auditors.

"The delay shows that the company is in a mess," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief executive of Myojo Asset Management.

"We can assume that the company is not delaying its earnings release for good news. The market speculates that Toshiba will be releasing figures worse than what is being reported already."

Toshiba shares, already down on the day, fell more than 9% to 226.2 yen in early afternoon trading.

The company has not given a fresh timing for its release. Beyond Tuesday, it would have to seek an earnings deadline extension from regulators. It could under securities laws rules be placed under supervision for possible delisting.

Toshiba twice delayed planned earnings releases in 2015 as it wrestled with the fallout from its $1.3 billion accounting scandal.

A spokeswoman for the company said it may also push back a planned press conference where chief executive Satoshi Tsunakawa was expected to outline the prospects for Toshiba's nuclear arm and update on efforts to raise capital, including the sale of a stake in its memory chip business in Tokyo.

Toshiba warned of a potential write-down in December. Sources familiar with the matter say the charge will be as high as 700 billion yen ($6.2 billion) – a sum that would wipe out the group's shareholder equity.

Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday that the TVs-to-construction conglomerate would warn alongside its quarterly earnings that its future is unclear.

Toshiba may also sell an interest in British nuclear venture NuGeneration to Korea Electric Power (Kepco), the newspaper said. Reuters reported earlier this month that Toshiba was seeking at least a partial exit from the venture.

Asked about the Nikkei report, a Toshiba spokesman earlier declined to comment. A Kepco spokesman declined to comment, as "Toshiba's nuclear business plan has not been crystallised yet".

Copyright 2017 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication and redistribution of Reuters content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.



