Vodacom takes comedic turn

Vodacom Video Play now has a comedy channel.

Vodacom's video-on-demand (VOD) service, Video Play, is launching a new local comedy channel called Gunga7.com.

This follows a content licensing deal with production company Diprente Films and expands the channel bouquet to 10, to include music, gospel, sports, kids, news, lifestyle, NXT LVL, Siyakha and TV shows.

Vodacom introduced Video Play in August 2015 via a mobile application. The app offers access to a selection of mobile videos from content producers like eNCA, eTV, Urban Brew and MobiTV. These include music videos from South African, African and international artists, as well as a range of shows, series and kids programmes.

Gunga7.com is a subscription channel which goes live today. There are various ways to pay for the channel, either R4.99 a day, R14.99 a week or R39.99 a month.

Shows on the new channel include The Bantu Hour (featuring Kagiso Lediga and Hugh Masekela), Next of Next Week (featuring Skhumba Hlophe and Thapelo Seemise), Tips Shampoo (featuring Ntosh Madlingozi and Celeste Ntuli), Late Night News with Loyiso Gola, and the Pure Monate Show.

To view the channels, users need to SMS 31116 from an Android phone or download the Video Play app.

Vodacom says there are over 150 000 monthly active users of the app.

In November 2016, Vodacom announced plans to offer a VOD streaming service in partnership with a range of content providers which include MultiChoice (DSTV) and Showmax.

Vodacom Video on Demand will launch in April.



