Global partnership brings WiFi network to Africa

The wide WiFi network will be accessible to global carriers, multinational companies and local ISPs.

IS and Dublin-based Accuris Networks, have partnered to introduce an Africa wide WiFi network. The network will be accessible to global carriers, multinational companies and local ISPs.

According to IS, its various independent WiFi networks in the region have been combined using the Accuris WiFi Server, enabling reliable, homogenous network which will be accessible anywhere with single sign-on. Furthermore the company says the partnership creates a pan-African WiFi fabric for ‘Internet of things' applications demanding a consistent, low-cost, and IP access network.

"WiFi continues to be one of the most viable and cost-effective connectivity solutions to meet Africa's increasing bandwidth demands. Like individual consumers, our business users expect always-available connectivity that is fast, affordable and seamless. In other words, connectivity in Africa that is as reliable as connectivity wherever else their customers are located," says Kervin Pillay, Chief Technology Officer at Internet Solutions.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Dimension Data Group and part of NTT, IS leverages its infrastructure and global footprint to support organisations with the rapid deployment of emerging technologies. The company currently has operating offices in South Africa, Mozambique, Uganda, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

IS says Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) can use this network to access WiFi offload services to deal with capacity demands of their smartphone users, while inbound roamers can resell WiFi to subscribers who require high quality broadband while travelling. Simultaneously, ISPs are afforded the opportunity to monetise connectivity in venues and hospitality locations using the managed Captive Portal and Landing Page services for private WiFi networks that, according to IS, is a relatively common offering in South Africa but less so elsewhere in Africa.

Jeff Brown, chief executive officer at Accuris, says IS was the provider of choice as it is delivering IP connectivity to one of the world's fastest growing markets, "Accuris is pleased to provide IS a cost-effective carrier-grade platform to meet the demands of a growing subscriber base."

"Installing the Accuris WiFi Server is part of an ongoing process of upgrading our infrastructure, services and technology," concludes Pillay.

Related stories:



