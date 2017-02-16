BT, Symantec enhance network traffic protection

Mark Hughes, CEO of BT Security.

ICT services and solutions company BT and Symantec have collaborated to integrate Symantec's latest technology into BT's portfolio of managed security services.

According to BT, the new agreement will enable its customers to benefit from enhanced visibility of incoming Internet traffic and from simplified administration of network security and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Two new Symantec products will complement the existing Symantec blue coat ProxySG service to include BT's managed Web security portfolio – Symantec SSL visibility appliance and Symantec cloud service.

Symantec SSL visibility appliance enables organisations to cost-effectively eliminate blind spots that come with the lack of insight into encrypted data traffic on networks, while the Symantec cloud service provides global coverage and ensures always-on security for user devices against malware, viruses and advanced threats, adds the company.

Mike Fey, president and COO of Symantec, says: "Expanding Symantec's capabilities within BT's portfolio will provide BT customers with a comprehensive service that is needed in today's cyber security environment. By providing dedicated SSL visibility we can combat security threats hidden in encrypted traffic so that customers can focus on critical business priorities. And the Symantec cloud service makes it possible for customers to extend our robust Blue Coat Web security capabilities to their mobile workforce, protecting users and information on any device and from any location."

The agreement also covers access to the Symantec management centre platform required for the new Symantec SSL visibility appliance and Symantec cloud service, he adds.

Mark Hughes, CEO of BT Security, says: "Monitoring network environments has become increasingly complex over the last few years, and improving visibility of encrypted traffic activity and identifying blind spots is vital for a safe and secure business. Our agreement with Symantec helps address this issue and is a new step in providing a full, comprehensive package that equips chief information security officers with the administrative tools needed to monitor their networks."

