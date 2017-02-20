TIBCO announces Steve Hurn as SVP of global sales

TIBCO Software, a global leader in integration, API management and analytics, today announced the appointment of Steve Hurn as senior vice-president of global sales. Reporting directly into Murray Rode, TIBCO's chief executive officer, Hurn will be responsible for all regional sales, global pre-sales, high-velocity sales and partner sales, with immediate effect.

After joining TIBCO as head of EMEA sales in 2015, Hurn was credited with re-igniting growth and expanding TIBCO's channel partnerships across EMEA. His main focus at TIBCO to date has been the company's cloud strategy, building on the momentum that followed the acquisition of API management pioneer Mashery, through which TIBCO is further expanding its SaaS-based integration capabilities.

"Digital transformation is fast becoming a top priority for businesses across all industries. From interconnecting everything to augmenting intelligence, every aspect of business technology will need to evolve and become sharper in order to remain relevant," said Murray Rode, CEO, TIBCO. "I am confident that Steve is perfectly placed to assist our existing and prospective customers reach this level of digital maturity. His proven industry knowledge, coupled with his unwavering customer focus, make him the obvious choice to drive sales of our comprehensive platform, which paves the way to successful digital transformation."

Prior to joining TIBCO, Hurn was senior vice-president and general manager of cloud and line of business at SAP. Before that, he was CEO at Reevoo, and previously held executive positions at Oracle and Cramer Systems, where he was senior vice-president, global sales, before it was acquired by Amdocs in 2006.

"Since joining TIBCO, I have witnessed a number of transformative moments. As I embark upon this new role, I once again see a rapidly changing technology landscape as organisations look towards digital transformation. Companies have realised the need to go beyond advanced integration and business intelligence tools, to incorporate smart data and analytics. They require an evolution in their technology to enhance their current offerings and compete in today's increasingly digital market," said Hurn.

"I look forward to working closely with the executive team in pursuing the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead of us, as we enable our customers to reach digital transformation through innovation."

TIBCO TIBCO takes businesses to their digital destinations through smart technologies that interconnect everything and augment intelligence, giving organisations an unprecedented understanding of their immediate context and the ability to seize even the most short-lived opportunities. The TIBCO platform, a connected set of technologies and services based on 20 years of innovation, serves the needs of all parts of an organisation – from technical to business teams. Thousands of customers around the globe differentiate themselves by relying on TIBCO to power innovative business designs and compelling customer experiences. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com.



