Redfern Labels sticks to Xerox for quality printing

Financial director of Redfern Labels, Steven May, standing alongside the Xerox Versant 80 press

Redfern Labels, one of South Africa's leading customised label printer and branded stationery suppliers, has purchased a Xerox Versant 80 Press from Oxbow and Bytes Document Solutions, to improve the quality and consistency of colour proofing and design work for short-run sheet-printed labels.

Financial director Steven May says the new printer is primarily intended for walk-in customers wanting custom-designed labels from Redfern's in-house design team, for printing branded stationery lines supplied to retailers, and for varied custom label lines to the fruit export market.

"We work closely with our retail partners to design label templates and products that their customers can quickly and easily have printed at our in-house print facilities, which is where we needed the uncompromising quality of the Xerox Versant 80," says May.

"Our design team uses the printer not only for accurate, first-time proofing but also to produce the final labels, which the Versant 80 easily handles in its feeder trays," he says. "While label stock is a different type of substrate, the Xerox printer handles it like any other type of paper, so once it's calibrated in the machine, we're good to go with any number of short-run orders we need to have printed on the machine."

Redfern Labels designs and prints a large variety of packaging labels for leading South African brands, with a strong focus on agri-export companies such as Dole, Grape Company and Karsten Boerderye, among others.

With virtually no limitations on size and materials, Redfern produces a broad range of printed products for different industries. These include plain and multi-coloured pre-cut laser, inkjet and photocopier labels, office stationery labels and customised labels in roll or sheet form. The company currently supplies customers in the agricultural, manufacturing, advertising, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and education industries, with delivery to almost any local or global destination.

"The Versant 80 is an incredibly versatile printer that sets a new standard for print quality and accuracy at its price point," says Oxbow account manager Sonia Cupido.

"For a company as large and established as Redfern Labels, every aspect of the business needs to be working in sync to ensure consistency of output regardless of which printer or process is used for the final product," she says. "Given the print volumes and strict criteria corporate colour-matching typical to the print label industry, the Versant 80 is an ideal match for short-to-medium volume print runs that demand perfect output every time with the lowest click costs and lowest maintenance of any machine in its class."

The Xerox Versant 80 Press comes standard with an inline spectrophotometer and Automated Color Quality Suite (ACQS) to produce stable and accurate colour on every job. Importantly, the Versant 80 also has an automated image transfer adjustment function, effortlessly adjusting image transfer to ensure optimal quality on a variety of stocks, while density uniformity adjustment helps maintain colour consistency within a page.

Print output quality is maintained at full 80PPM speeds on media stock up to 350GSM, and quality is further enhanced by an unrivalled ultra HD resolution (2 400dpi x 2 400dpi) print engine with up to 1 200 x 1 200 x 10-bit rendering resolution. Ten-bit processing increases the possible number of traditional pick points from 256 (with 8-bit processing) to 1 024, resulting in up to four times more pixels than the digital press standard.

"We've had other printers filling this role before, but nothing compares to the quality and service we've had from Xerox and Oxbow," says May.

"Our staff struggled to get the right colour output from other printers, so the ease with which we achieved the right colour consistency from the first day of operation made it an easy decision for us," he says. "Coupled with superb service from Oxbow who tailored their package to our business, it's a winning combination."

Bytes Document Solutions Bytes Document Solutions (BDS) is Africa's leading document management technology and services company and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan countries, offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. BDS forms part of the telecommunications, multimedia and IT (TMT) organisation of Altron, the parent holding company. Oxbow Oxbow is the largest reseller of Xerox equipment in Africa. It offers a wide selection of Xerox machines for all requirements, from small offices to commercial printers, complemented by its professional technical support. Redfern Labels The Redfern company and brand was established 28 years ago this year. Traditionally a customised labelling concern, Redfern became a household brand after introduction of its self-adhesive retail stationery range to South Africa. Redfern creates your artwork, prints your label and delivers to you anywhere in the world. Redfern's research and development has made it the dominant brand in several market sectors in South Africa, especially agriculture and fruit exports.




