CEO leaving Broadband Infraco

Puleng Kwele to leave Broadband Infraco when her contract comes to an end.

Broadband

Puleng Kwele, CEO ofInfraco, will be leaving her position when her contract comes to an end on 31 May.

In an email to ITWeb, Broadband Infraco says Kwele's contract period has come to an end and she is currently serving her notice period.

Kwele was appointed company boss in 2012, taking over from then interim CEO Andrew Shaw.

According to the state-owned company, Kwele was employed and contracted for a period of five years from 1 June 2012 to 31 May 2017.

"Ms. Kwele has served the full term of her employment contract (five years), a rare occurrence in the state-owned companies' leadership environment.

"Ms. Kwele has, during her five-year tenure, achieved stellar results and managed to turn the company around, making an immense contribution not only to the company, but the ICT sector at large. Under her leadership, the company has undergone positive transformation from a technical, revenue, governance and employee culture perspective."The statement adds: "She has from the onset run her race with the end in mind, empowering, skilling and preparing her current team to ensure that her departure will not have an adverse impact on the company. With this said, it will therefore be business as usual for the company as she leaves behind a strong, capable team to continue with business operations."

Broadband Infraco notes Kwele's position has been advertised and the board is busy with the recruitment process. "In the interim, she is still with the company and is focusing on her job until end May."

Details of Kwele's next move have not been revealed.



