IBM redesigns PartnerWorld programme

IBM has enhanced its PartnerWorld programme to helpspur growth, customer satisfaction and revenue. The redesigned programme now includes over 40 competencies which are said to help in areas such as, cognitive and

"As digital and cloud solutions continue to transform industries, our partners need to deliver cognitive solutions with deep vertical expertise built on the IBM Cloud platform and made available in an omni-channel environment," said Marc Dupaquier, general manager at IBM Global Business Partners. "We've expanded and redesigned the PartnerWorld programme to guide business partners of all types and models in developing capabilities."

According to the company, the new competencies include Information, Risk and Protection, which is meant to protect customers' information, while IBM Cloud will launch two new competencies: one in cloud video to help customers stream, capture, manage and deliver video and another in high speed transfer to bring cost savings and efficiency gains to customers who need to move large volumes of data over public and private IP networks.

The company has furthermore developed an IBM Advisor which is a voice- and text-activated Watson-based support tool on the PartnerWorld portal. Watson IOT will offer continuous engineering to help with engineering innovative products and systems. The company will also add a new competency in global financing to help partners mainstream "financing" as a core capability they can use to differentiate themselves.

IBM says plans for the second quarter of the year include a launch of an IBM Express Start offering to streamline the process for new business partners to be authorised to resell IBM entry-point products, including Software Open Distribution, IBM XAAS-Entry, PowerLinux and low-end storage products. Business Partners will be able to join PartnerWorld, receive pricing and resell these offerings faster than ever before with IBM Express Start. "Beginning in April, we will be enhancing our business partner software incentive offerings to provide rewards for the highest value focusing on our commercial segment, new client opportunities, solutions, and autonomous selling," concluded the company.

