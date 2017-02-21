Angola Cables to peer at NAPAfrica - Africa's most connected Internet exchange

SPONSORED CONTENT

Michele McCann, business development manager, Teraco

Angola Cables, a leading telecoms operator, is expanding its network reach and peering capabilities across the globe. With an aim to become a major IP transit and MPLS player in sub-Saharan Africa, Angola Cables has chosen NAPAfrica as its peering point.

NAPAfrica is Africa's largest Internet exchange point (IXP), with over 240 unique connected networks and 140Gbps peering traffic. NAPAfrica, which is colocated within all Teraco data centre facilities, provides peering across sub-Saharan Africa from Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

Darwin Costa, IP Product Manager, Angola Cables, says the operator, together with the Angolan government, are working to build Angola into a major telecommunications hub: "It is vital to ensure that the African traffic remains within the continent, and at the same time, customers are guaranteed improved Internet connectivity." He says another aim is to enable super-fast access to Europe from South Africa, via its main hub in Lisbon and the European ring network.

Costa says the decision to peer with NAPAfrica was based on its ability to offer an impressive list of international content delivery networks and carriers: "NAPAfrica is also the most complete IXP across the African continent. We believe that by combining strengths, Angola Cables, a growing telecommunications hub, will be able to provide links to and from South Africa from Angola, as well as to Brazil and the USA, once the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS) is in operation."

Michele McCann, business development manager, Teraco, says NAPAfrica is the perfect partner for Angola Cables and will undoubtedly increase interconnection between Angola and the rest of the world: "This is not simply about peering; the collaboration will impact Internet connectivity across several countries and improve the services of Angola Cables as well as create a platform for the country to compete on a global stage."

Costa says choosing NAPAfrica was not a difficult decision as it is the main hub on the continent and best way to avoid traffic loops for inner African traffic via Europe: "Our customers are situated across the African continent and we want the best route possible for their traffic."

Tier 1 operators are yet to successfully focus on the African continent and Costa says peering with NAPAfrica enables Angola Cables to reduce latency and increase bandwidth throughput. He says this will increase the overall connectivity performance on the continent: "We want to use peering as a tool to keep traffic paths local and throughput as high as possible. The majority of traffic, for and in Africa, does still travel outside the continent, and with peering, we have the ability to change this in order for customers to derive the most benefit."

By providing customers with stable Internet connectivity, Angola Cables is able to directly impact the growth of the digital Angolan economy, as well as other countries where it is an operator. "Our experience with NAPAfrica has been excellent and has enabled us to think bigger in terms of the role Angola Cables can play in the overall improvement of the Internet across Africa."

He says the company, with the help of NAPAfrica, is changing the way global data flows with its connectivity from Johannesburg to Lisbon, Angola, London, Fortaleza and Florida: "We are very excited to have NAPAfrica as one of the main drivers for our in-demand new cable system."

McCann says NAPAfrica is committed to assisting Angola Cables in becoming a main hub on the West-Coast of Africa: "Through our peering exchange and neutral platform, we can link Angola and its neighbouring countries, as well as connecting South and North America with the hub in South Africa. This project proves that peering is not just about connectivity, it is about growing networks and enhancing business across the continent. It boosts business in Africa and that is what it is all about for the team."

Teraco Founded in 2008, Teraco Data Environments is the first provider of resilient, carrier, cloud and vendor-neutral data environments in South Africa. It is also the biggest data centre in Africa. Clients benefit from the cost savings and improved resilience of securely housing their information systems and networking equipment in a colocation facility purpose-built and operated to global best practice by an expert organisation with an absolute focus on data centre technology and infrastructure. Teraco is also home to Africa's largest Internet eXchange Point (IXP) NAPAfrica. It is one of the top 20 largest global IXPs by membership. Since its launch in 2012, it has grown to over 140 GBPS of traffic and 200 members, and is now a critical component of Africa's Internet ecosystem.



