Blue Pencil receives recognised expertise status from SAP

SPONSORED CONTENT

Blue Pencil has been striving to be the best in class when it comes to providing consulting and services focused on SAP Solution Manager. In 2012, Blue Pencil was a SAP Pinnacle finalist in the Run SAP category. In 2014, Blue Pencil was again chosen as a finalist competing against the largest SAP partners in the world.

"These awards are testament to our efforts to remain at the forefront of the SAP Solution Manager market and ensure that our customers receive the best advice and solutions," says Managing Director Graham Henderson.

As validation of its commitment to customers and the SAP Solution Manager community, Blue Pencil has been issued with a certificate from SAP officially declaring Blue Pencil a Recognised Expert in Professional Services.

"The timing is perfect, considering the general availability of SAP Solution Manager 7.2. Clients are starting to take an interest in what 7.2 has to offer and are adjusting their timelines to bring their upgrade or implementation dates forward in order to benefit from the toolset's capabilities," adds Henderson.

SAP Solution Manager is a complex toolset and, without a proper strategy or roadmap, the true value is often not realised. In order to assist the SAP market, Blue Pencil's experts offer roadmap services as well as an engagement solution based on its Maturity Model to fully manage the Solution Manager landscape and drive the value proposition.

Contact Blue Pencil for further information:

Web: www.bluepencil.co.za

Tel: 011 4845 364

Blue Pencil Consulting Blue Pencil Consulting is a specialised SAP services company with a focus on application life cycle management, SAP Solution Manager and digital training and education. Blue Pencil's services and solutions reflect best practice and are designed to deliver superior functionality, fast implementation and effective results.



