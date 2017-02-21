Johannesburg wins TomTom Traffic Index 2017 award for effective traffic management

SPONSORED CONTENT

City of Gold stands out in global traffic congestion report.

TomTom (TOM2) has released the results of the TomTom Traffic Index (TTTI) 2017, the annual report detailing the cities around the world with the most traffic congestion. In a study of 390 cities around the world, Johannesburg – South Africa's most densely populated city – has stood out for its implementation of effective traffic management systems across the city, earning special recognition from an international panel of traffic experts.

For the first time, this year, TomTom is celebrating those cities that deserve special recognition for their efforts to beat traffic congestion with the introduction of the TomTom Traffic Index awards.

Using data from 2016, the TomTom Traffic Index looks at the traffic congestion situation in 390 cities in 48 countries on six continents – from Rome to Rio, Singapore to San Francisco. TomTom works with nearly 19 trillion data points that have been accumulated over nine years. This is the sixth year of the TomTom Traffic Index.

Six cities have been chosen for special recognition by an international panel of traffic experts. Each expert nominated three cities, and subsequently, all experts voted to determine the award-winning cities from the nominated cities. Along with Johannesburg, winners include Moscow, Stockholm and Rio de Janeiro. The full list of winners can be found here: www.tomtom.com/trafficindex/awards.

While Johannesburg has long been considered South Africa's most traffic-congested city, the TTTI shows a marked improvement in the biggest metropolitan municipality's ranking since 2009. Johannesburg has also surpassed Cape Town's traffic congestion rating on the index, ranking 70globally, with Cape Town positioned in 48place.

Johannesburg has, however, experienced a 3% increase in traffic congestion since 2015 and currently sits at a congestion level of 30%. Traffic congestion has also worsened in Cape Town by 5%, to a new average level of 35%.

"Infrastructure development is a major contributing factor to Johannesburg's improved ranking in the TomTom Traffic Index," says Megan Bruwer, Project Coordinator for the Stellenbosch Smart Mobility Laboratory. "The Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project, Open Road Tolling and numerous ITS applications implemented along freeway corridors have also had a positive impact on traffic congestion, not to mention the establishment of the Gautrain."

Global rankings

Cities that are experiencing the worst traffic congestion as per the TTTI global rankings include Mexico City (66%), Bangkok (61%), Jakarta (58%), Chongqing (52%) and Bucharest (50%), making up the top five most congested cities in the world.

Ranking of the most congested cities globally in 2016 (overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – population over 800 000):

1 Mexico City 66% 6 Istanbul 49% 2 Bangkok 61% 7 Chengdu 47% 3 Jakarta 58% 8 Rio de Janeiro 47% 4 Chongqing 52% 9 Tainan 46% 5 Bucharest 50% 10 Beijing 46%

In Europe, Bucharest (50%) knocked Moscow (44%) off last year's top spot, with Saint Petersburg (41%), London (40%) and Marseille (40%) making up the top five.

North America's top five most congested cities remained the same as the previous year – Mexico City (66%), Los Angeles (45%), San Francisco (39%), Vancouver (39%), New York (35%) – although congestion levels were up across the board.

Looking at TomTom's historical data, traffic congestion is up by 23% globally since 2008 and 10% on 2015. The TomTom Traffic Index also provides useful comparative information between South Africa's major metropolitan municipalities, with both Johannesburg and Pretoria indicating a decrease in traffic congestion between 2009 and 2012 and maintaining a relatively even traffic congestion rating in the following three years.

"Throughout South Africa, TomTom is empowering traffic authorities and key decision makers at all levels of government with highly-accurate historical and real-time insights into traffic flows and incidents," explains Etienne Louw, TomTom South Africa's Managing Director. "Coupled with the real-time traffic information provided by TomTom's navigation solutions, existing road infrastructure can be utilised with increased efficiency to counter rising traffic congestion."

Ranking of the most congested cities in South Africa (overall daily congestion level – extra travel time):

1 Cape Town 35% 2 Johannesburg 30% 3 East London 29% 4 Pretoria 26% 5 Durban 22%

Ranking of the most congested cities in South America in 2016 (overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – population over 800 000):

1 Rio de Janeiro 47% 6 Fortaleza 35% 2 Santiago 43% 7 Sao Paulo 30% 3 Buenos Aires 42% 8 Belo Horizonte 27% 4 Salvador 40% 9 Porto Alegre 25% 5 Recife 37% 10 Brasilia 20%

Ranking of the most congested cities in Asia in 2016 (overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – population over 800 000):

1 Bangkok 61% 6 Tainan 46% 2 Jakarta 58% 7 Beijing 46% 3 Chongqing 52% 8 Changsha 45% 4 Istanbul 49% 9 Guangzhou 44% 5 Chengdu 47% 10 Shenzhen 44%

People can find out more about the TomTom Traffic Index, and discover where their home city ranks, at www.tomtom.com/trafficindex, along with helpful advice on beating traffic congestion.

