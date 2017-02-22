OpenWeb partners with Weebly

Design tool Weebly is now available through OpenWeb.

Local Internet service provider OpenWeb has partnered with Weebly, a drag-and-drop Web site building tool.

OpenWeb customers will be able to subscribe to the service to create their own Web sites. The subscription allows users to create Web sites and provides hosting. Users will have to buy a domain name separately.

Over 30 million people make use of Weebly. The tool is used by people and small businesses that want to create an online presence but have little technical expertise. It can be used to create a professional site, blog or online store.

The drag-and-drop builder is a Web application, which means no software download is required. Users start by selecting one of Weebly's responsive themes. Then users choose different elements, like photos, maps or videos, and add them to their Web site by dragging and dropping them into place.

Weebly also has an e-commerce solution which can be integrated. This allows site owners to track inventory and choose from a variety of payment options.

OpenWeb offers a free package, which includes the drag-and-drop Web site builder, 500Mb of disk space and 100Mb of traffic. However, these Web sites will display Weebly and OpenWeb adverts.

The paid packages start at R149 per month and include unlimited traffic and storage, with no ads.

The full list of specifications and prices are available here.



