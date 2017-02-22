DVT: Gold sponsor at National Software Testing Conference

SPONSORED CONTENT

Jaco van der Merwe, CEO, DVT

South Africa and UK-based software and solutions company DVT will be a Gold level sponsor at the 2017 National Software Testing Conference in London, continuing its expansion into the post-Brexit UK market.

The company, which runs one of South Africa's largest testing centres – the DVT Global Testing Centre (GTC) in Cape Town – employs in excess of 600 software professionals to help UK companies overcome the challenges of a rising demand for skilled, experienced, and competitively-priced technology solutions.

DVT Chairman and CEO of DVT holding company DTH, Chris Wilkins, believes that post-Brexit, UK companies will be looking at different options to suit changing circumstances, reduce costs, improve efficiencies and become more competitive both locally and globally.

"Ease of doing business, cultural similarities, commonwealth membership, and a cost-risk mitigation strategy will be some of the factors considered, and South Africa in general – and Cape Town in particular – ticks all of these boxes and more," says Wilkins.

"The National Software Testing Conference gives leaders from around the UK a platform for comparing notes and citing examples of what does and does not work for their businesses, and gives us, as preferred suppliers, an opportunity to engage with them in person and demonstrate some of the unique opportunities open to them in our part of the world."

DVT CEO Jaco van der Merwe says that, as a leader in software development and testing, DVT is always looking for platforms where professionals can learn from and contribute to both their local and UK industries.

"The National Software Testing Conference is renowned for bringing together leading minds in the software testing community in the UK and abroad," says Van der Merwe. "As community members, it gives us a forum through which we can help advance the software testing profession, and as such, we are privileged and excited to show our support for this event."

Chris Wilkins, CEO, Dynamic Technology Holdings

Cecilia Rehn, general manager and editor of TEST Magazine, says: "We are delighted to welcome DVT as the Gold Sponsor for the National Software Testing Conference 2017. The software testing and QA landscape is changing rapidly and it'll be fascinating to see what conversations come out of this executive forum, especially as IT departments now have to juggle business-as-usual strategy under a shroud of post-Brexit uncertainty."

The 2017 National Software Testing Conference seeks to highlight the role of software testing at companies using technology as a primary enabler. Automated regression testing has the potential to reduce burgeoning development costs, which have grown exponentially as software and applications take centre stage in an increasingly connected world.

The conference is owned and supported by the industry-leading journal TEST Magazine and is produced by the organisers of The European Software Testing Awards. It gives industry professionals a forum to learn from each other, experience different perspectives, consider alternative options, and discuss the latest techniques and tools of the trade.

Participating companies and individuals are typically influential and perform leadership roles in the testing industry, and will play their part in the future of software testing not only in the UK, but around the world.

The conference takes place on 22 and 23 May at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel, in Kensington, London. For more information, enrolment and sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.softwaretestingconference.com.

