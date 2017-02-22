Genesys names Larry Katz as chief financial officer

Former JP Morgan Chase executive will spearhead global financial strategy for world's customer experience leader.

Genesys, the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions, has appointed Larry Katz as its new chief financial officer. Prior to joining Genesys, Katz held a variety of senior executive leadership positions at JP Morgan Chase, including chief administrative officer for the Chase Merchant Services division, and CFO for the JP Morgan Treasury Services division.

With more than two decades of financial and executive leadership experience, Katz will be responsible for managing the global financial strategy and operations of Genesys, which employs 5 000 people supporting 10 000 customers in more than 100 countries. Katz will oversee financial planning, business analytics, accounting, treasury, tax, corporate development, procurement, IT, corporate affairs and real estate.

"We are delighted that Larry will join us on our mission of powering the world's best customer experiences," said Paul Segre, chief executive officer at Genesys. "Larry is financially disciplined, operationally oriented, and has a strong track record of driving growth and excellence in complex, global organisations. His experience and expertise reinforces our seasoned management team and our foundation of financial strength, double-digit growth and aggressive M&A activity, further propelling Genesys towards its next financial milestone – to become a $2 billion customer experience powerhouse."

"I feel fortunate to join the world-class team at Genesys during such an important time in its history," Katz said. "I admire the company's financial strength, transparency in reporting, and commitment to ethical practices. I'm eager to help Genesys build on its momentum to become the undisputed worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience solutions."

Earlier in his career, Katz served in a senior financial planning role with Bank One and in the strategic planning group within The Walt Disney Company. Katz received a master of business administration degree from Harvard Business School and a bachelor of arts degree from Yale University.

