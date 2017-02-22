Gordhan urges switch to digital TV

Finance minister Pravin Gordhan called for digital migration implementation to boost investor sentiment.

Migrating from analogue to digital terrestrial television (DTT) will not only unlock the spectrum sweet spot but will also help drive much-needed business investments into the country.

So said finance minister Pravin Gordhan, as he tabled Budget 2017 in Parliament this afternoon.

According to Gordhan, "implementing the transition from analogue to digital television, which will release spectrum for broadband services", is one of several imperatives that will boost investment in SA in the short-term.

"Effective implementation of these and other programmes and initiatives will set us on a higher growth trajectory than currently projected."

After missing the 2015 digital migration deadline set by the International Telecommunication Union for member countries to switch to DTT, the South African government is trying to play catch-up to fulfil its digital migration project.

The South African government has come under fire for not speeding up the country's digital migration process. The in-demand spectrum is currently occupied by analogue TV.

The industry has earmarked migration from analogue to digital TV as of prime importance because it will free up spectrum to ensure connectivity of all South African citizens by 2020.

Migrating from all analogue signals to digital television will also allow mobile operators to access the prime spectrum they need to offer mobile broadband services.

The Department of Communications, which is in charge of the digital migration project, has encountered a few hurdles in trying to see the implementation of the project through.

The manufacture of digital TV decoders has also been placed on hold.

Communications minister Faith Muthambi is also embroiled in a legal battle with key stakeholders, who say she did not comply with applicable legislation in terms of the digital migration policy.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that a clause of an amendment to the Broadcasting Digital Migration Policy was unlawful and invalid. Muthambi adopted the amendment that calls for the use of unencrypted STBs, which the department says is in line with its mandate to unconditionally provide free access to content for citizens in all corners of SA.

This week, Muthambi together with the South African Broadcasting Corporation and M-Net filed applications for leave to appeal the SCA ruling to the Constitutional Court. They want the SCA's judgment and order to be set aside.



