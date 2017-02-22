ICT policy edges ahead

Telecoms minister Siyabonga Cwele has high expectations of the government-approved ICT policy.

Integrated

The Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services (DTPS) is focusing on ongoing legislative processes to implement the recommendations of the government-approved NationalICT Policy White Paper.

This is according to the Estimates of National Expenditure document, handed out to coincide with finance minister Pravin Gordhan's Budget 2017 speech.

Last year, Cabinet approved the long-awaited ICT white paper in the hopes the new government framework will create an inclusive sector and allow small players to participate.

Government has described the policy as a framework to provide access to modern communications infrastructure, facilitate the entry of new players into the ICT industry and meaningful participation of all citizens.

Although the policy was initially welcomed, it has drawn a lot of criticism for its radical nature and the role government will play in key decisions in the ICT sector.

The suggestion of a wireless open access network (WOAN) has also raised red flags for its potential to create a monopoly in the market.

Analysts have said the proposal of deploying a WOAN in SA treads on uncharted ground. WOANs have been established in Mexico and Kenya, but with mixed results.

The DTPS has indicated it also plans to facilitate and coordinate the implementation of the national e-strategy to realise the e-services programme.

"Finalising a national e-strategy will plan for the digital transformation of SA to achieve the ideals of the National Development Plan by prioritising sectoral electronic services such as e-health, e-agriculture and e-education.

"To give effect to these activities, spending in the policy, research and capacity development programme is expected to amount to R287.2 million over the medium-term."



