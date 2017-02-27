eBook: Global Application Network Security Report 2016-17.

What do cyber-attacks have in common with hurricanes, tornados and earthquakes? All are realities in our world. No

matter how common or uncommon they may be, failing to prepare for any of them will lead to costs that could be unbearable - or worse.

Radware's annual Global Application and Network Security Report is designed for the entire security community and will help in understanding the following:

* The threat landscape – who the attackers are, their motives and tools;* Potential impact on your business, including associated costs of different cyber-attacks;* How your preparedness level compares to other organisations;* Experiences of organisations in your industry;* Emerging threats and how to protect against them; and* Predictions for 2017.



