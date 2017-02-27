Eskom launches R2m maths, science initiative

Eskom is giving over 900 learners a major boost in their mathematics and science subjects.

Eskom has launched the Science Enhancement Initiative in the Eastern Cape, giving over 900 learners in four schools in Jeffrey's Bay and Humansdorp a major boost in their mathematics and science subjects.

The power utility says the initiative aims to support science, mathematics and technology education in the Eastern Cape schools.

It also aims to make a major contribution towards the improvement of Grade 12 results in the Jeffrey's Bay and Humansdorp area, as well as the Eastern Cape province at large.

Almost R2 million is being spent on this initiative in the four identified schools over a three-year period.

"Eskom is not only about power stations and pylons; at the heart of what we do are people. Our aim is to add real value to the lives of communities in which we operate by driving sustainable growth and development," says Abram Masango, Eskom group executive for group capital.

The Eskom Science Enhancement Initiative's focus is to make computer-based technology and thoroughly researched curriculum content available to learners and educators. It seeks to enable and encourage learners to enter into careers in science, engineering and technology.

The schools benefiting are Lungiso Secondary School, Jeffrey's Bay High School, Humansdorp Secondary High School and Nico Malan High School. The initiative will at this stage benefit Grade 10 to 12 learners.

The initiative will be implemented at these selected schools, which are close to the Thyspunt nuclear new build site as part of Eskom's drive to invest in communities in which it operates.



