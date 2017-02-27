New Sony phone first with new Snapdragon

Cristiano Amon, executive VP of Qualcomm Technologies.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium will be the first smartphone to incorporate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

This was announced this morning at Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona.

The Snapdragon 835 replaces the Snapdragon 821 as Qualcomm's flagship chip. It was announced at CES in January, and the company promises it will deliver "superior power efficiency".

"Our new flagship Snapdragon processor is designed to meet the demanding requirements of mobile virtual reality and ubiquitous connectivity while supporting a variety of thin and light mobile designs," says Cristiano Amon, executive VP of Qualcomm Technologies.

"The Snapdragon 835 has an unprecedented level of technology integration that supports superior battery life, improved multimedia and exceptional photography with gigabit-class speeds for fast, immersive experiences."

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was supposed to debut the chipset, but launch of the device was pushed to March to resolve any battery issues after the company's Note 7 inferno last year.

Sony says it is committed to creating devices that will be 5G-ready, and this is why it is partnering with Qualcomm to ensure high-speed connection on its new phones.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium also features a 5.5-inch 4K display, waterproofing, 4GB of RAM and runs Android Nougat. It has a 3 230mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 and a Type-C USB port.

The company also announced the Sony Xperia XZs, which has the same features as the XZ with a bolstered camera, called Motion Eye.

The smartphones will be available later this year. It is not known if the device will be made available in SA at launch.

The company also introduced an in-ear wireless ‘personal assistant' and a tablet with a projection touch interface. The tablet, Xperia Touch, turns any surface into a touch-operated computer screen.

Enjoyed this story? Subscribe to ITWeb's Telecoms newsletter.



