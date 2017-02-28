Qlik positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms for seventh consecutive year

SPONSORED CONTENT

Qlik, a leader a visual analytics, announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2017 Business Intelligence and Analytics Platform Magic Quadrant report*. This designation marks the seventh consecutive year that Qlik has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant. The full report is available for download from http://www.qlik.com/mq2017.

According to the report: "The business intelligence and analytics platform market's shift from IT-led reporting to modern business-led analytics is now mainstream." The report goes on to say: "For their part, buyers want to expand modern BI usage, including for self-service to everyone in the enterprise and beyond."

"We are, and will continue to be, a driving force of momentum in the BI industry," said Lars Björk, Qlik chief executive officer. "As the pioneer in this market, Qlik will continue to make bold moves in building a modern, cloud-ready platform that delivers not only beautiful visualisations, but a platform for enterprise-class governance and manageability that can grow with customers on their visual analytics journey."

Qlik is focused on continuing to expand the market by creating an extensible, cloud-first platform that companies of all sizes can consider the centrepiece of their analytics strategy. In January 2017, Qlik announced that Qlik Sense Cloud Business, its SaaS-based visual analytics solution, is available for SMEs, groups, and teams to create, manage, and share analytics in the cloud. Powered by the patented QIX Associative Indexing Engine, it provides the scalability and performance of the industry-proven Qlik visual analytics platform in a complete cloud environment. With a flexible, low-cost monthly subscription, streamlined administration and a fully Web-based experience, customers can benefit from Qlik Sense Cloud Business with no capital costs or commitments.

The company also extended its current mapping capabilities and moved its offerings beyond visualisation with support for a broad range of advanced geoanalytic use cases with acquisition of Idevio, a provider of geographical-related software and services. Using patented technology that compresses and streams mapping data, both Qlik Sense and QlikView customers now have the ability to expose hidden geographic relationships, offering greater insight, better decisions, and higher ROI.

Over these years of continued innovation and changing the face of BI, Qlik maintains its belief that all people need to drive analysis from any data source – on-premises, in the cloud, in a hybrid environment, internal or external – without restriction or limitation. With Qlik's associative experience, users can ask and answer streams of questions to explore information freely rather than being confined to a predefined path of questions – because insights come from truly understanding the data from all angles.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms" by Rita L Sallam, Cindi Howson, Carlie J Idoine, Thomas W Oestreich, James Laurence Richardson, Joao Tapadinhas, February 16, 2017

Qlik is the leading visual analytics platform and the pioneer of user-driven business intelligence. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Qlik does business in more than 100 countries with over 40 000 customers globally.




