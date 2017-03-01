Exploring the age of digital transformation

SPONSORED CONTENT

Introducing new developments – Meniko's Greenbox/Form/Store products.

Meniko will be hosting a roadshow at Microsoft SA in Cape Town on Thursday, 2 March 2017, comprising two sessions: a morning one from 8:30am-12pm, and an afternoon one from 1:30pm-3:30pm.

The company will present its improved Greenform product, which not only delivers all the features of the desktop version, but brings the product to the Web and mobile environments – integrating with many more capture devices and focusing on Meniko's customers' needs and unique operating challenges.

Roadshow morning session.

In partnership with HP Enterprise and Microsoft, Meniko will explore, among other things, HP Content Manager status updates and GreenForm Web and mobile capture, with guest speaker Robbie Laurenson giving a talk on digital transformation and Microsoft's cloud-first, mobile-first strategy.

As a records management business, one of our main aims is to eliminate paper in the workplace and to store everything digitally for longevity and security. Our improved product provides you with the functionality of GreenForm, with the added benefit of mobility. It's a Web-based capture solution designed to improve the efficiency of legacy paper form enrolment or registration, enabling paperless transactions.

Roadshow afternoon session.

It also automates many of the desktop data capture and enrollment challenges faced by customers today. By eliminating repetitive input through smart data integration and reducing redundant capture through intelligent image processing and recognition, GreenForm online is able to reduce the overall cost of capture and increase the quality and value of enrolment data

For additional information, you can visit our website www.meniko.co.za.



