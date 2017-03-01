10m Google Cardboard headsets shipped

The Google Cardboard VR headset.

Google's inexpensive solution for virtual reality (VR) headsets, the Google Cardboard, has doubled shipments in the last 12 months.

At Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona this week, the company announced it had shipped 10 million headsets since launch two-and-a-half years ago,

Amit Singh, Google VP of VR, said there have also been 160 million downloads of Cardboard-supported apps. He noted that 30 apps in particular had been downloaded over a million times each. He did not say, however, how many times these apps were used after download or how often.

The low-cost headset was launched to bring VR to those who cannot afford hi-tech headsets.

It is made out of cardboard and holds a smartphone in front of lenses. After the smartphone has a VR app downloaded to it, the viewer is able to move their head in any direction and see a 360-degree virtual world.

Last year, the company announced a more advanced headset, the Google Daydream View, and a dedicated VR platform called Daydream . Singh said Google had found people using the Daydream headsets were doing so for about 40 minutes per week.

He also said half of all content consumption happened on YouTube, and hinted the company will develop its own VR series for the online video platform.

Last year, it was reported there will be nearly 60 million smartphone VR headsets shipped in 2021, an increase of around 240% on the 16.8 million shipped in 2016.



