MultiChoice integrates MasterPass

MasterPass is now integrated with MultiChoice.

MasterCard will provide a new solution to allow South African MultiChoice customers to pay their digital satellite television accounts using MasterPass on their smartphones.

This was announced at Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona this week.

Gabriel Swanepoel, VP product development and innovation at MasterCard, says the MasterPass option is particularly useful for DSTV customers who have missed a payment and have had their decoder cut off as a result. Using MasterPass allows users to pay quickly while sitting in front of the TV set.

"With the new MasterPass payment option, our customers never need to miss out on their favourite shows or big sporting events," says Mark Rayner, CEO of MultiChoice SA.

The payment company's digital wallet will appear as an option to pay when the DSTV account-holder's subscription is up. Users will get an SMS and if they have MasterPass installed, it will open when the link inside the message is clicked. To authorise the payment, users will have to enter their banking PIN.

Once this is done, their television viewing can resume.

To make use of MasterPass, users download either the iOS or Android app, register and load their credit, debit or cheque cards into the wallet (cards do not have to be MasterCard cards).

Since its launch in SA in July 2014, MasterPass has grown its acceptance network, with consumers able to pay using the digital wallet at more than 38 000 South African merchants (in-app, in-store and online).



