Qualcomm partners with Mercedes F1 team

The Mercedes Formula One car.

Chipset manufacturer Qualcomm will conduct field trials to test high-speed wireless download of vehicle sensor information on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport cars.

This partnership was announced at Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona this week, and forms part of the company's strategy to stay ahead of the fast-changing general automotive industry.

Patrick Little, Qualcomm senior VP and GM, says the industry will change more in the next five years than it has done in the past 100. He says the same sensors used on Formula One cars will be used in private garages within five years.

During the field tests, information will be gathered directly from the Mercedes team's race car while it is in, or approaching, the garage.

"The goal of the trial is to accelerate how quickly and efficiently data can be pulled from the vehicle, as well as help evaluate vehicle performance under extreme race conditions, helping with quicker assessments and less time in the pit lane," says Qualcomm.

"Utilising motorsport as a test bed, Qualcomm can also utilise the trial to assist in further developing technologies and applications that can be potentially used for safer road vehicles, as well as the pursuit of the wireless garage."

Information gathered and analysed from the race car will help the team make critical time-saving decisions.

Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg says even a five-minute lead gives the team an advantage.

"From free practise to qualifying, we have one-and-a-half hours to set up," says Rosberg, "So what we learn then is very important."

"With changes made to tyre regulations for the upcoming race season, using significantly wider tyres with different performance characteristics, the increased amount of tyre data becomes even more critical," says Qualcomm.

Qualcomm has been working with Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler for the past two years, exploring wireless recharging of mobile phones in cars, as well as recharging of electric cars without cables, among other features.



