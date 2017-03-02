Cisco Connect SA is back

Cathy Smith, MD of Cisco Southern Africa.

The big ICT topics – innovation, IOT, the future of collaboration, and security will be the main discussion points at Cisco Connect South Africa , which is on from 5 to 7 March in Sun City.

The last time the event was hosted in SA was in 2014, when over 940 guests attended and 30 Cisco partners exhibited. Cisco South Africa expects this year's event, sponsored by Intel, to be bigger and better. It will showcase, among other things, how connected cities integrate technology to manage their assets, services, and costs. An interactive demo area, The Connected City, will give delegates a real-world feel of being in a smart city.

"There has never been a better time to be in ICT," says Cathy Smith, MD of Cisco Southern Africa. "Absolutely no organisation can function without technology and no business strategy can call itself complete without technology being at its core.

Global perspective

The keynote speaker on 6 March is Hilton Romanski, chief strategy officer and senior VP for Cisco, who will talk about ‘The 5 Pillars of Innovation'.

The morning will also see a demo of the recently launched Cisco Spark Board , its first all-in-one meeting room product that Cisco says will revolutionise workplace collaboration.

It functions as a conferencing device, and a digital whiteboard, bringing innovation not only to the way business collaborates but also opens up opportunities for the education sector.

Find more info here:

http://www.cisco.com/c/m/en_za/events/2016/cisco-connect-south-africa-2017.html?tab=overview



