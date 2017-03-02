Cisco Connect SA is back

The last time the event was hosted in SA was in 2014, when over 940 guests attended and 30 Cisco partners exhibited. Cisco South Africa expects this year's event, sponsored by Intel, to be bigger and better. It will showcase, among other things, how connected cities integrate technology to manage their assets, services, and costs. An interactive demo area, The Connected City, will give delegates a real-world feel of being in a smart city.
"There has never been a better time to be in ICT," says Cathy Smith, MD of Cisco Southern Africa. "Absolutely no organisation can function without technology and no business strategy can call itself complete without technology being at its core.
The keynote speaker on 6 March is Hilton Romanski, chief strategy officer and senior VP for Cisco, who will talk about ‘The 5 Pillars of Innovation'.
It functions as a conferencing device, and a digital whiteboard, bringing innovation not only to the way business collaborates but also opens up opportunities for the education sector.
