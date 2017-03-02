Snap begins trading on NYSE

Snap begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $24 versus $17 IPO price.

Snap shares opened for trading on Thursday at $24 on the New York Stock Exchange after pricing on Wednesday at $17 per share.

Snap's initial public offering was oversubscribed more than 10 times, indicating a hunger for the shares that was expected to produce a pop on the first day of trading.

The shares recently traded up 45.1% at $24.67.

