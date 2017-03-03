Tender Watch: Budget black out

Expect little from national government and nothing from provincial departments in this week's National Tender Bulletin as last week's energy was focused almost entirely on the finance minister's budget presentation to Parliament.

All is not lost, however, as numerous state institutions dive into the annual rush to spend the last of this year's financial allocations and prepare for the budgetary clean slate that comes with a new fiscal year.

New tenders

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

The Chief Surveyor General is advertising for the supply of 0.25m GSD digital colour aerial imagery in the Northern Cape Province: Upington area to the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information, Rhodes Avenue, Mowbray, Cape Town.

Compulsory briefing: 7 March

Tender no: 5/ 2/ 2/ 1- RDLR 0134(2016/ 2017)

Information: Technical: Rory Martin (021) 658 4316, e-mail: rory.martin@drdlr.gov.za. General: Kopano Ntsoane or Reabetswe Makena (012) 312 9786/9448/8359/9518, fax: (012) 321 2974, e-mail: kopano.ntsoane@drdlr.gov.za, reabetswe.makena@drdlr.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 March

The Chief Surveyor General also requires the supply of 0.25m GSD digital colour aerial imagery in the Free State Province: Bloemfontein area to the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information, Rhodes Avenue, Mowbray, Cape Town.

Compulsory briefing: 7 March

Tender no: 5/ 2/ 2/ 1- RDLR 0136(2016/ 2017)

Information: Technical: Rory Martin (021) 658 4316, e-mail: rory.martin@drdlr.gov.za. General: Kopano Ntsoane or Reabetswe Makena (012) 312 9786/9448/8359/9518, fax: (012) 321 2974, e-mail: kopano.ntsoane@drdlr.gov.za, reabetswe.makena@drdlr.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 March

The Chief Surveyor General is advertising for the supply of 0.25m GSD digital colour aerial imagery in the Northern Cape Province: Williston area to the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information, Rhodes Avenue, Mowbray, Cape Town.

Compulsory briefing: 7 March

Tender no: 5/ 2/ 2/ 1- RDLR 0137(2016/ 2017)

Information: Technical: Rory Martin (021) 658 4316, e-mail: rory.martin@drdlr.gov.za. General: Kopano Ntsoane or Reabetswe Makena (012) 312 9786/9448/8359/9518, fax: (012) 321 2974, e-mail: kopano.ntsoane@drdlr.gov.za, reabetswe.makena@drdlr.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 March

The Chief Surveyor General is advertising for the supply of 0.25m GSD digital colour aerial imagery in the Northern Cape Province: Springbok area to the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information, Rhodes Avenue, Mowbray, Cape Town.

Compulsory briefing: 7 March

Tender no: 5/ 2/ 2/ 1- RDLR 0135(2016/ 2017)

Information: Technical: Rory Martin (021) 658 4316, e-mail: rory.martin@drdlr.gov.za. General: Kopano Ntsoane or Reabetswe Makena (012) 312 9786/9448/8359/9518, fax: (012) 321 2974, e-mail: kopano.ntsoane@drdlr.gov.za, reabetswe.makena@drdlr.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 March

The department is also looking for a service provider to supply,customise and implement a case management solution for a period of six months.

Compulsory briefing: 6 March

Tender no: 5/ 2/ 2/ 1- RDLR 0133(2016/ 2017)

Information: Technical: Ompelege Mokadi (012) 312 9109, e-mail: ompelege.mokadi@drdlr.gov.za. General: Daisy Mongwai or Reabetswe Makena (012) 312 9786/9448/8359/9518, fax: (012) 321 2974, e-mail: daisy.mongwai@drdlr.gov.za, reabetswe.makena@drdlr.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 March

Medical Research Council of South Africa

The council is looking for software development services.

Compulsory briefing: 6 March

Tender no: SAMRC/ ITSDSDS/2017/ 03

Information: Technical: Patrick Charls (021) 938 0900, fax: (021) 938 0200, e-mail: patrick.charls@mrc.ac.za. General: Nokuthula Pasiya (021) 938 0829, fax: (021) 938 0200, e-mail: nokuthula.pasiya@mrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 17 March

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced and suitable service providers to supply server hardware infrastructure to its head and regional offices.

Note: No telephonic queries will be entertained. All queries must be directed via e-mail and will be attended to as per the information stated in the bid document.

Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00006

Information: Monare Mashego (012) 649 2190, e-mail: monarem@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 27 March

A service provider is sought to provide Enterprise Content Management Solution implementation to the RAF for a period of five years.

Note: No telephonic queries will be entertained. All queries must be directed via e-mail and will be attended to as per the information stated in the bid document.

Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00013

Information: Mpho Makgabo (012) 649 2196, e-mail: mpho.makgabo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 13 April

National Health Laboratory Service

The organisation is looking for statistical application software.

Compulsory briefing: 3 March

Tender no: RFB 122/ 6- 17

Information: Emmy Galane (011) 386 6165, fax: (011) 386 6218, e-mail: emmy.galane@nhls.ac.za.

Closing date: 10 March

The NHLS is also advertising for IT audio visual equipment.

Compulsory briefing: 14 March

Tender no: RFB 115/ 6- 17

Information: Olivia Mahlaba (011) 386 6169, fax: (011) 386 6218, e-mail: omahlana@nhls.ac.za.

Closing date: 23 March

The service requires electronic equipment and devices, including projection screens and cameras for Project Echo.

Compulsory briefing: 3 March

Tender no: RFB 121/ 6- 17

Information: Emmy Galane (011) 386 6165, fax: (011) 386 6218, e-mail: emmy.galane@nhls.ac.za.

Closing date: 10 March

Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority

The provision of maintenance and support is sought for the EWSETA Integrated Management Information System (MIS), and Web site services.

Tender no: EWSETA002/ 2017

Information: Paul Mnisi (011) 274 4700, fax: 086 696 0478, e-mail: paulm@eseta.org.za.

Closing date: 28 March

Service Seta Education and Training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of VOIP and PABX services to run on the Services SETA network.

Tender no: PROC T384

Information: Technical: Zvikomborero Murahwi (011) 276 9600/9760, e-mail: zvikomborerom@serviceseta.org.za. General: Jabulani Kunene (011) 276 9723, fax: 086 242 1857, e-mail: jabulanik@serviceseta.org.za, tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 22 March

The Seta also requires a service provider for the provision of IP, MPLS network infrastructure and support services.

Tender no: PROC T385

Information: Technical: Zvikomborero Murahwi (011) 276 9600/9760, e-mail: zvikomborerom@serviceseta.org.za. General: Jabulani Kunene (011) 276 9723, fax: 086 242 1857, e-mail: jabulanik@serviceseta.org.za, tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 22 March

Competition Commission

A service provider is sought for the implementation and support of an integrated case management and secure business system consisting of an investigative case management system, knowledge management (content management system) fully integrated with finance, asset management, Human Capital Management (HCM) and Supply Chain Management (SCM).

Tender no: 22/ 2016- 2017

Information: Sylvia Mogorosi (012) 394 3222, e-mail: Sylviam@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 10 March

Financial Services Board

The FSB requires content revision, design, development and update.

Tender no: FSB2016/ 17- T021

Information: Masilu Kgofelo (012) 422 2925, e-mail: tenders@fsb.co.za.

Closing date: 21 March

National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications

A reputable service provider is sought to provide hosting and infrastructure services to the NRCS for a period of five years.

Tender no: 008- 2015/ 2016

Information: Technical: Malesele Sekhula (012) 482 8714, e-mail: malesele.sekhula@nrcs.org.za. General: Ambition Manabile (012) 482 8921, e-mail: ambition.manabile@nrcs.org.za.

Closing date: 17 March

Request for information

Lepelle Northern Water

Information is sought from professional IT service providers for the design, supply, implementation and commissioning of an electronic document flow system.

Tender no: LNW 37/ 16/ 17

Information: Technical: Brian Tlakula (015) 295 1800, fax: 086 260 1328, e-mail: briant@lepelle.co.za. General: Ngwako Moseamedi (015) 295 1800, fax: 086 260 1328, e-mail: ngwakom@lepelle.co.za.

Closing date: 27 March

Results

Mintek

Provision for SAP managed services additional hosted services.

Tender no: MTK28/ 2016

Successful bidder: T-Systems

Value: R22 623 437

National Lotteries Commission

Appointment of a service provider to supply, install, and configure a video conferencing solution.

Tender no: NLC/ 2016- 8

Successful bidder: AE Solution Software

Value: R5 024 379

Appointment of a service provider to supply, install, and configure a video conferencing solution.

Tender no: NLC/ 2016- 8

Successful bidder: Moripe Business and Training Consultant

Value: R5 024 379

Department of Water and Sanitation

Appointment of service provider to support and maintain SAP ECC6 for the Department of Water and Sanitation (Water Trading Entity) and Catchment Management Areas.

Tender no: DWS11 -0116WTE

Successful bidder: EOH Holdings Limited and Sudsidiaries

Value: R221 605 056

State Information Technology Agency

Appointment of a professional service provider to support SITA on the establishment of Microsoft agreement for government for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFB 1420/ 2016

Successful bidder: Centrax Systems

Value: R6 032 000

Department of Public Works

Appointment of service for provision of forensic Investigation services to the Department of Public Works (DPW) and its trading entity (PMTE) on an as and when required bases for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: H16/ 026

Successful bidders:

* OMA Chartered Accountants

* Grant Thornton PS advisory services

* Gobodo Forensic and Investigations

* Morar Incorporated

* Nexus Forensic Services

* Phandahanu Forensic

* Rakoma and Associates

* PricewaterCoopers

* KPMG Services

* JGL Forensic Services

Value: Term Contracts

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

Appointment of a service provider to assist the department with automating comprehensive result based planning, monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system for a period of six months.

Tender no: 5/ 2/ 2/ 1- RDLR 0020 (2016/ 2017)

Successful bidder: CAMISSA Institute of Human Performance and Kwantu Information Technology Pty Ltd JV

Value: R3 942 690

Appointment of a service provider to develop an informal land use register, capture and update the rural settlements within region 2 (Limpopo, Gauteng and North Provinces) for a period of 18 months.

Tender no: 5/ 2/ 2/ 1- RDLR 0031 (2016/ 2017) PGIS2

Successful bidder: Data World

Value: R10 450 950

Department of Education, Western Cape

Supply and deliver (i)1037 Windows 10.1'' WiFi Tablets, without keyboards; (ii)1107 Windows 10.1'' Wifi Tablets, with keyboards to 16 selected schools of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED)

Tender no: B/ WCED 2365/16

Successful bidder: Madge Computers

Value: R8 306 550

Supply and deliver 1186 Windows 10.1'' WiFi Tablets, with keyboard and onboard storage to 16 selected schools of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Tender no: B/ WCED 2365/16

Successful bidder: Madge Computers

Value: R5 350 022

Supply and deliver (i)1006 Android 10.1'' WiFi Tablets, without keyboards; (ii)1380 Android 10.1'' WiFi Tablets, with keyboards to 16 selected schools of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Tender no: B/ WCED 2365/16

Successful bidder: Madge Computers

Value: R8 272 592

Supply and 1485 Netbooks/ Chromebooks (Chromebooks with keyboards) to 16 selected schools of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Tender no: B/ WCED 2365/16

Successful bidder: Madge Computers

Value: R6 786 666

Supply and deliver 230 charging trolleys to 16 selected schools of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Tender no: B/ WCED 2365/16

Successful bidder: DLK Group

Value: R1 945 374

Supply and deliver (i)1619 Windows 10.1'' WiFi Tablets, without keyboards; (ii)983 Windows 10.1'' WiFi Tablets, with keyboards to 16 selected schools of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Tender no: B/ WCED 2365/16

Successful bidder: Madge Computers

Value: R9 916 613

Supply and deliver 1052 Windows 10.1'' WiFi Tablets, with keyboard and onboard storage (Inclusive of delivery cost) to 16 selected schools of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Tender no: B/ WCED 2365/16

Successful bidder: Madge Computers

Value: R4 745 550

Supply and deliver (i)2337 Android 10.1'' WiFi Tablets, without keyboards; (ii)1491 Android 10.1'' WiFi Tablets, with keyboards to 16 selected schools of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Tender no: B/ WCED 2365/16

Successful bidder: Computron World

Value: R13 050 300

Supply 1165 Netbooks/Chromebooks (Chromebooks with keyboards) to 16 selected schools of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Tender no: B/ WCED 2365/16

Successful bidder: Madge Computers

Value: R5 324 220

Supply and deliver 275 charging trolleys to 16 selected schools of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Tender no: B/ WCED 2365/16

Successful bidder: Virtualize

Value: R2 253 662



