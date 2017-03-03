Emerge Queue Capitec Bank announcement

SPONSORED CONTENT

Congratulations Capitec Bank – SA's best bank, once again.

For the fifth consecutive year, Capitec Bank has been voted South Africa's best bank in the South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SAcsi).

According to Consulta, which runs the index, overall customer loyalty has decreased over the last three years, from 71.3% in 2014/2015 to 68.7% in the latest 2016/2017 benchmark. Capitec Bank, however, enjoyed steadily increasing customer loyalty over the same period.

"In the banking industry, we have empirical evidence that customer experience drives customer satisfaction rather than product innovation," says Consulta CEO André Schreuder. As the bank's customer journey management supplier, Emerge Queue is delighted to play a part in Capitec Bank's pursuit of customer service excellence.

"We're extremely proud to be associated with Capitec Bank," says Eugene Swanepoel, Managing Director of Emerge Queue. "We believe their integrated application of Qmatic's customer journey management platform into their banking system is one of the best in the world. Like us, Capitec Bank has a passion for customer experience innovation and we look forward to continuing to lead the way with them."

