Digital TV decoder registrations on the rise

Government has promised to subsidise five million TV-owning households with free STBs.
According to the department, last month's registration of 36 042 households is a significant increase compared to 11 709 registrations captured in January.
In a statement, the DOC says demand for government-subsidised digital TV decoders is on the rise. "It is encouraging to see the growth in demand. The increase in registrations is a strong indication of the success of the migration project," says minister Faith Muthambi.
"Awareness is growing day by day and people appreciate the tangible benefits that come with this process."
Last October, the department began phase one of government's analogue switch-off project, with households in the Northern Cape switching to DTT. These are households in towns that sit in the core Square Kilometre Array (SKA) area and require the use of encrypted STBs for digital migration.
To date, a total of 18 analogue transmitters have been switched off since October last year in the surrounding SKA area, according to the department.
It adds that the Northern Cape and Free State provinces have already gone through an STB installation phase. This month, the installation of digital TV decoders will resume in other borderline provinces such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.
"Digital terrestrial television services provide us with a rich opportunity to realise the vision of building a people-centred and inclusive information society," notes Muthambi.
