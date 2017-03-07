Technical glitch hits Telkom stores and online platforms

Telkom says its technical team has isolated the cause of the fault is currently repairing it.

Telkom says a system glitch it currently slowing its customer management systems.

"We are currently experiencing technical issues on our remote access to our Customer Relationship Management (CRM) databases," Telkom's group executive of communication and brand, Jacqui O'Sullivan, says in a statement.

"This is impacting access to our customer facing systems in store and on our online platforms with slow or no response to our central database."

The Telkom technical team has isolated the cause of the fault and repair is currently underway.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused. We will continue to update our customers as the matter is resolved," O'Sullivan adds.

