CA Technologies positioned a leader for Identity Governance and Administration

Gartner recognises CA Identity Suite for ability to execute and completeness of vision in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant.

CA Southern Africa has revealed that CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) has been positioned by Gartner, Inc., in the Leaders quadrant of the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA).* The report evaluated CA Identity Suite, a comprehensive identity management and access governance solution with a simple, intuitive user experience.

Vendors were evaluated on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to the report, "IGA Leaders deliver a comprehensive toolset for governance and administration of identity and access. These vendors have successfully built a significant installed customer base and revenue stream, and have high viability ratings and robust revenue growth. Leaders also show evidence of superior vision and execution for anticipated requirements related to technology, methodology or means of delivery. Leaders typically demonstrate customer satisfaction with IGA capabilities and/or related service and support."

In a survey of more than 100 CA Identity Suite Users, 70% report that using CA Identity Suite has reduced costs more than 25%.** The virtual appliance reduces costs even further with installation and configuration time going from days to minutes. Organisations also can avoid high recurring software licensing costs with the appliance providing pre-installed instances of an operating system, application server and directory.

"Identity and governance administration isn't just about compliance; it's also about protecting the expanded attack surface that we see in today's hybrid IT environments," says Sagan Pillay, CA Southern Africa, solutions strategist, security. "CA Identity Suite is a comprehensive IGA solution that helps our customers secure their enterprises by proactively managing identity and access rights for all their users and applications, whether in the cloud or on-premises."

To receive a complimentary copy of the report, visit "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration."

To learn more about CA Technologies Identity and Access Management solutions, visit www.ca.com/IAM.

* Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration, by Felix Gaehtgens, Perry Carpenter, Brian Iverson and Kevin Kampman, 22 February 2017.

** TechValidate survey of 107 users of CA Identity Suite, June 2016.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CA Southern Africa CA Southern Africa is the leading provider of IT management and security solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa. CA Southern Africa enables customers to embark on the digital transformation journey necessary to seize the opportunities presented by the application economy. Today, software is at the heart of every business in every industry and CA Southern Africa is assisting its customers – through the use of technology, to change the way we live, transact, communicate, across: mobile; private and public cloud; distributed and mainframe environments. For further information log on to: www.ca.com/za



